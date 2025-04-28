Antiques Road Trip expert outraged as unexpected 'rule break' results in big loss

Antiques Road Trip took a dramatic turn when Danny Sebastian was left fuming after an unexpected "rule break" cost him dearly at auction.

The popular BBC show saw Danny and fellow expert Irita Marriott travel through Oxfordshire in search of hidden treasures. Armed with £200 each, the pair hunted for five antiques apiece to sell at auction.

Danny determined to turn things around

© BBC Danny was disappointed during the auction on Antiques Road Trip

Going into the latest leg, Danny was fired up to close the gap. Irita had already claimed two consecutive victories in their best-of-five series.

Determined not to fall further behind, Danny declared: "I'm going all out now, no mucking about." However, despite his enthusiasm, things quickly began to unravel.

Auction drama hits hard

© BBC Danny said he "couldn't believe it" after being left gobsmacked

At Morley Auctioneers, Danny faced bitter disappointment when his wooden chair struggled to attract bids. Watching the sale, he exclaimed: "I'm not taking that - that was worth £60 all day."

Irita agreed, adding: "That deserved to make 60, 70 quid, it really did."

But the real drama unfolded during the sale of Irita's Charles Horner pendant necklace. Bought for just £25, it sparked a bidding war, soaring to £170.

"I'm not having it!"

© BBC Danny is a very popular expert on Antiques Road Trip

Just as the hammer was about to fall, a last-second bid came in, matching the £170.

An incredulous Danny protested: "The hammer's gone down - too late!"

Despite his objections, the auctioneer accepted the bid. Frustrated, Danny muttered: "I'm not having it!" while Irita looked on, clearly pleased.

Irita extends her lead

© BBC Danny Sebastian’s first appearance on Antiques Road Trip... with Irita Marriott

Irita's success didn't end there. Her brass letter rack also sold for a huge £195 profit, leaving Danny struggling to keep up.

Watching the bids climb, Danny could only manage a faint smile as Irita teased: "Are you okay Danny?"

Although Danny made a respectable £58.40 profit overall, Irita's impressive surplus of £287.10 was enough to secure her third consecutive win.

Reflecting on the result, Danny admitted: "You've been very very lucky today."

Despite the fierce competition, all profits raised by the experts go to BBC Children in Need.

As they head into the final two episodes of the week, Irita leads the series 3-0, leaving Danny with a tough challenge ahead.

Antiques Road Trip continues on weekdays at 4.45pm on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.