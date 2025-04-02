Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Antiques Road Trip's record-breaking profit revealed - watch expert's incredible reaction
Subscribe
Antiques Road Trip's record-breaking profit revealed - watch expert's incredible reaction
Close-up of man covering mouth, split image with same man smiling© BBC

Antiques Road Trip's record-breaking profit revealed - watch expert's incredible reaction

Paul Laidlaw made a record-setting sale in 2017

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

There have been some impressive profits made by Antiques Road Trip experts over the years but will anything top Paul Laidlaw's record-setting sale?

The Scottish auctioneer made the biggest profit in the show's history back in series 15, smashing Anita Manning's previous best. Keep reading to find out more…

Close-up of man in suit smiling© BBC
Paul Laidlaw has made the biggest profit on the show

Antiques Road Trip's biggest ever profit 

In 2017, antiques expert Paul bought a rare antique camera for £60 while shopping in Margate, Kent.

close-up of 19th century camera© BBC
Paul bought and sold Auguste Bertsch's extremely rare 19th century Chambre Automatique

After initially suspecting the item to be a 19th-century primitive subminiature camera, photographic experts confirmed that the find was one of Auguste Bertsch's extremely rare Chambre Automatique cameras.

When he took the camera to auction, Paul received five phone bidders and interest online before a private collector in Switzerland offered a whopping £20,000.

Two people in auction house with hands covering mouths in shock© BBC
Paul went up against Kate Bliss in the episode

Paul sold the item, making a profit of £19,940 for the BBC's Children in Need. Watch his incredible reaction in the video below. 

WATCH: Antiques Road Trip's biggest ever sale

Who held the record before Paul? 

Before Paul's impressive sale, Anita Manning held the record for the biggest profit.

Anita Manning © BBC
Anita Manning previously held the record

In 2016, the antiques expert purchased a Tibetan bronze deity for £50 before going on to sell it for an impressive £3,800 at auction.

All to know about Antiques Road Trip

For those unfamiliar with the popular programme, which began airing in 2010, it sees a pair of antiques experts embark on a road trip across the UK in search of treasures. They then compete against each other over five days, buying and selling antiques in the hopes of making the largest profit, which is then donated to Children in Need. 

Woman with red hair in blue coat and man in navy jacket standing in front of river background © BBC / STV Studios
David Harper and Izzie Balmer are regular faces on the show

The series was first shown on BBC Two but moved to BBC One in 2013. 

Antiques Road Trip experts

The series boasts a popular lineup of experts, including jewellery maestro Izzie Balmer, antiques and collectables expert Mark Hill and art expert Natasha Raskin Sharp.

Irita Marriott, Raj Bisram, Philip Serrell, David Harper, James Braxton, Roo Irvine and Ishy Khan are also regulars on the show. 

Man and woman sitting on ground in front of classic car© BBC / STV Studios
Two experts go up against each other in a competition to make the biggest profit

Meanwhile, the show is narrated by chartered auctioneer and antiques expert Tim Wonnacott, who also hosted Bargain Hunt for 12 years from 2003 to 2015.

Antiques Road Trip is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More