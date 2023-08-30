Late night hosts net worths compared: Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers… who's on top?

Late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers have had a lot of time off from work this summer break, but not for the reason they would like.

The veteran TV hosts have had their shows shut down since May 2nd, after the Writers Guild of America, which includes the writers that make their shows happen, went on strike. As soon as production was brought to a halt, some of them opted to pay their writers out of pocket for some time, but as the strike (as well as the SAG-AFTRA strike) continues, they've banded together in a major way to ensure their writers and crew are still getting paid.

On Tuesday, the five stars announced they have banded together for a new podcast, Strike Force Five. The first episode is out Wednesday, August 30, and all proceeds will go to their writers and crew. With that, it begs the question: how much do the hosts make a year, and what are their net worths?

Stephen Colbert

It makes sense that Stephen, who started his career in comedy back in the 1980s, would at this point have accrued the highest net worth, a reported $75 million.

He hosted The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014, and since 2015, he has been hosting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where his salary is reportedly $15 million a year.

Jimmy Fallon

Next up on the list is Jimmy, who got his start in comedy and television in the late 1990s when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. After six years on the hit show, he then dabbled in acting, before returning to television with Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, which ran from 2009 to 2014.

In 2014, he succeeded Jay Leno as host of The Tonight Show; Jay succeeded Johnny Carson and was replaced for a year by Conan O'Brien from 2009 to 2010 before making a headline-making return. Today, Jimmy has a reported net worth of $60 million and a $16 million salary.

Jimmy Kimmel

Not far off from Fallon is the other Jimmy, who got his start in radio in the late 1980s while he was in college. He has been hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, which ironically has not been filmed live since 2004 after censors failed to bleep a cascade of swear words from actor Thomas Jane during an appearance that year.

Jimmy reportedly has a $15 million annual salary and a $50 million net worth.

John Oliver

This British expat got his start in comedy shows across the pond in the early 1990s, before making his way to the U.S. shows with a role as Senior British Correspondent for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in 2006.

Since 2014, he has been hosting Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, where he reportedly makes $8 million a year. His reported net worth is $35 million.

Seth Meyers

Last but certainly not least is Seth, who also made a name for himself on Saturday Night Live when he joined in 2001, quickly becoming a fan favorite as the Weekend Update anchor, following in the footsteps of Amy Poehler, Fallon, and before that, original anchor Chevy Chase.

He followed in Jimmy's footsteps once more when he succeeded him on Late Night after Jimmy left for The Tonight Show in 2014, and remains as its host today. He reportedly has a net worth of $26 million and a $5 million salary.

