Why Allison Lanier is leaving The Young and the Restless – and it's sooner than you think

Allison Lanier made the shocking announcement on Wednesday that she is leaving The Young and the Restless.

The actress has played Summer Newman on the daytime soap opera since May 2022, but revealed in a statement that she will wave goodbye to her role sooner rather than later.

Final appearance

The 34-year-old announced that her final appearance will air Friday, May 2, marking her end on the CBS show after almost three years.

"This Friday, May 2nd, will be my last episode on Y&R!" she wrote on X.

Allison revealed that the reason behind her departure is to give her a chance to "grow" and take on a new challenge.

© CBS via Getty Images Allison played Summer Newman for almost three years

"I've loved the journey and learned so much," she added. "But it's time to grow in a different direction… very grateful for all of the Y&R fans who have supported me."

Many of her fans were devastated about her departure, with one commenting: "This is so unfortunate. I loved seeing you on my tv screen. I hope this isn't the end of Summer although the next actress will have a lot of work to do."

Another added: "Oh, I hate to see you go! I hope to see you in the future on something else. Good luck!"

According to reports, there are no plans to recast Allison's role of Summer, who is the daughter of Phyllis Summers, played by Michelle Stafford, and Nick Newman, played by Joshua Morrow.

Allison took over the role of Summer from Hunter King, who was on the show on and off from 2012 to 2022.

Several actresses have held the role of Summer since the character was first introduced in 2006.

© Variety via Getty Images Allison's last appearance on the show is May 2, 2025

Following various child actors playing the part, Lindsay Bushman was cast as a teenage Summer in 2009, before Hunter took over the role.

In 2018, Summer was played by Bayley Corman for a brief one-month stint before Hunter reprised the role.

Allison's portrayal of Summer earned her a 2024 Daytime Emmy nomination, her first, and she shared her excitement over the news on Instagram at the time.

© CBS via Getty Images Allison joined the CBS show in May 2022

"Incredibly grateful and honored (also shocked!) to be nominated for the @daytimeemmys this year!" the caption read.

"Alongside some of the most talented and wonderful people. Big congrats especially to my lovely @youngandrestlesscbs fam, cast and crew, for all of the nominations !!!!"

While her next steps remain to be seen, Allison enjoyed roles in the independent films It Happened in L.A., Fish Bones, and Mia, as well as a recurring role in season 3 of Red Oaks, before she landed The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless departures

© CBS via Getty Images Colleen Zenk left the show in January 2025

Allison isn't the only star who has recently said goodbye to Genoa City. In January 2025, Colleen Zenk left her role as villainess Aunt Jordan after joining the show in November 2023.

June 2024 saw the departure of Trevor St. John, who played billionaire Tucker McCall in over 200 episodes.

© CBS via Getty Images Trevor St. John left The Young and the Restless in June 2024

He wrote on X at the time: "Dear #YR @YandR_CBS @YRInsider #YoungandRestless fans: As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues... this Tucker is in his go phase..."

He added: "Most importantly, I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to you the #YR @YandR_CBS @YRInsider #YR @YandR_CBS @YRInsider #YoungandRestless fans. THANK YOU!"