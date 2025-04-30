Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford's lavish home life in Los Angeles
Michelle Stafford on the red carpet© Getty Images

The soap star has two children, Natalia and Jameson

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Michelle Stafford is a legend on the soap opera circuit having starred in The Young and the Restless on and off for over 30 years, so it's no surprise that she lives a lavish life in Los Angeles thanks to her immense success on screen.

The star lives with her daughter Natalia and her son Jameson in a stunning LA home, acting as the perfect place to land amid her busy career as an actress and entrepreneur.

Michelle's LA abode

Michelle Stafford with her kids Natalia and Jameson© Instagram
Michelle lives in LA with her kids Natalia and Jameson

"I think my bedroom is my favorite room in the house — when it's clean, of course — which is not often. My kids are constantly throwing their stuff around my room. It's how it goes," Michelle, who boasts a $15 million net worth, revealed to Soap Opera Digest.

"When I move into a new house, the bedroom is usually the first room I redo. I think that's where you have peace after a day of crazy. I don't put a television in the bedroom. I like to make the bedroom a room of solace. I think you sleep better that way."

The 59-year-old added that she refuses to create a workspace in her bedroom as it disrupts the feel of the space. "I think your bedroom should be the one place that you can relax in your house," she said.

Her bedroom is her favorite room in the house© Instagram
Her bedroom is her favorite room in the house

Michelle's home features several artworks by her mother, including paintings of dancing ballerinas and flowers in a vase. "Some of these pieces were painted by my mother, as she is an artist. A couple of pieces I bought from other artists. I love art and since my mother is an artist, she advises me on what is good art and what is what she would call 'decorative,'" she explained.

As for the home's aesthetic, she prefers a mix of masculine and feminine pieces, and likes to constantly switch up the colors in her room. "It's all a work in progress," she admitted.

Down to earth

Michelle Stafford walking the streets of LA© Instagram
Michelle's guilty pleasure is grocery shopping

As for her daily life in Tinseltown, Michelle revealed that she secretly loves grocery shopping and hits her local Erewhon store as often as she can.

"Ok, little-known fact about me. This is a kink of mine. Grocery stores. I like to just walk around grocery stores," she shared in an Instagram story. "It's true. It makes me happy," she added. "In fact, I did a whole thing of it. I went over my finances. I spent so much money at the grocery store. That's my splurge. We all have our things."

The Daytime Emmy winner is busy being a single mom and an entrepreneur after starting her own skincare line, Skin Nation, in 2016. She launched the organic brand after her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. 

Michelle Stafford on the red carpet© Getty Images
She started her own skincare line in 2016

"I created it after I had done extensive research into carcinogens and toxins in our skincare, mainly in our food, and that brought me to skincare," she told Today.

In her spare time, she launched a successful podcast, Single Mom a Go Go, and created the acclaimed web series The Stafford Project. The strawberry-blonde beauty also starred in General Hospital from 2014-2019, when she returned to Y&R

Life under lockdown

The Young and the Restless cast© CBS via Getty Images
The mother of two leaned on her Y&R co-stars during the pandemic

While the star loves to be out and about in Los Angeles, she had to rely on her Y&R co-stars during the pandemic for support.

"We spend a lot of time together. During COVID, that meant something to me that I went through a pandemic with these guys," she told Today.

"The liability of a group working together in close contact like we do, we have to care about each other. It's a must. We took it seriously for each other."

