The Young and the Restless star Marla Adams dies aged 85

Beloved actress Marla Adams has died aged 85.

The Young and the Restless star, known for her role as Dina Abbott Mergeron, passed away on April 25 in Los Angeles, Matt Kane, director of media and talent for the show, confirmed.

Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

© Getty Images Marla played Dina Abbott Mergeron

The show's official X account shared a statement following the news of Marla's death.

"We send our deepest sympathies to Marla Adams' family. We're so grateful and in awe of Marla’s incredible performance as Dina Abbott Mergeron as both Marla and Dina made an unforgettable mark on Y&R," it read.

Marla is survived by her daughter, Pam Oates; her son, Gunnar Garat; grandchildren, Gefjon and Stone; and her great-grandson, Remi.

Marla joined The Young and the Restless in 1982 as the Abbott family matriarch, who came to Genoa City to reconnect with her estranged family.

She appeared on and off in the show for years before returning as a series regular in 2017.

© Getty Images Marla's cause of death is not yet known

In 2021, Marla won a Daytime Emmy Award for her character's Alzheimer's storyline.

Before she began her career in daytime soap operas, Marla competed in pageants and won many titles including Miss Ocean City and Miss Cape May.

© Getty Images Marla won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021

In 1968, she landed her first TV role as Belle Clemens on The Secret Storm, which she starred in until 1974.

Throughout her career, Marla appeared in more than 40 film and TV productions including The Bold and the Beautiful, The Golden Girls, Hart to Hart, The Love Boat, Days of Our Lives, Generations, Capitol, and Beneath the Leaves.

