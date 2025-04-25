General Hospital fans in for major surprise as new Michael is unveiled

General Hospital fans may be about to meet the new Michael Corinthos as the April 25 episode will see Willow arrive in Germany to meet her estranged husband at the burn clinic where he is recovering.

Chad Duell has played Michael for 15 years but in late 2024 he shocked fans when he confirmed he was exiting the soap.

© The Walt Disney Company Chad Duell will be leaving the show as Michael

Chad's departure

"After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show. This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life," he shared on social media.

With Chad leaving the showrunners decided to recast rather than kill off Michael – and the extensive burns he faced after the explosion at his adoptive father Sonny’s penthouse will help make that happen.

Tension between Willow and Michael

Michael and Willow's reunion will be tense not only because she will be discovering the extent of his burns, but because this estranged pair are in the middle of an epic split.

Willow cheated on Michael with his Uncle Drew, and shocked Michael when she revealed she had given Drew the right to make decisions for her and Michael's kids if anything were to happen to her.

© ABC Katelynn MacMullen as Willow, who cheated on Chad with his uncle

Who is the new Michael on General Hospital?

What we don't know yet, however, is which actor will be playing Michael.

We know that the showrunners were auditioning, because in a now-deleted social-media post, Robert Adamson, who has played Michael several times when Chad was unavailable, wrote a sarcastic post sharing his "gratitude" at not being invited to audition.

© FilmMagic Robert Adamson has stepped in to play Michael several times

"Thanks for having me in to read for the recast of Michael," Robert wrote.

"Covered the role not once, not twice, but three times without notice or time to physically prepare. But I don’t even get an opportunity to read."

He had covered the role for Chad three times, most recently on October 29, 2024.

© ABC Willow and Michael on their wedding day in General Hospital; they are now estranged

Chad's reasons for leaving

Chad decided to leave, sharing with fans in a podcast that he felt things had become "stagnant".

"It’s a life adjustment,” he told The Daily Drama Podcast.

"A lot of stuff’s been going on in my life. There’s a few things behind it but one thing I did say is my dad passed away and I’m still coming to terms with that."Chad did however share that he would be open to returning and that he left the door open with show bosses.

"Right now, I’m just trying to grow in ways that maybe I feel like I stifled myself in certain aspects, and sometimes you need to take drastic steps or make yourself feel uncomfortable to take a step. And that’s what I’ve not allowed myself to do in a long time, is step into more uncomfortable situations and grow, instead of comfortable and complacent," he added.