Meet former General Hospital star Adam Huss' actor husband

For three years Adam Huss played Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital but is also known for his work on Power, The Bold & the Beautiful, and Disney.

But off-screen, Adam is also a husband to Adam Bucci, whom he wed in 2019.

© WireImage Who is Adam Bucci? Adam is an actor and producer at Molecule Productions, which he owns with husband Adam, and runs his own small business called Smalltown Weirdo. He grew up in NJ but was born on the Fort Campbell army base in Kentucky as the son of a West Point Cadet and an artistic mother. He graduated from Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania and soon moved to Los Angeles.

© Getty Images for Lionsgate What is Adam's fashion brand? Smalltown Weirdo offers "hand painted jackets & other horror/pop culture inspired merchandise" and was launched by both Adam and his husband.They sell at conventions and online, and do custom pieces, and have been worn by the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis.



What have I seen Adam Bucci in? Adam had small roles in shows such as Nashville and the soap Days of our Lives, and later appeared in the shows NCIS: Los Angeles, Brooklyn 99, and Halt and Catch Fire. Adam also had a role in the short-lived Emmy-nominated series EastSiders.

© Getty Images When did Adam Huss meet Adam Bucci? The couple first met in 2012 when they were performing in the musical Justin Love at The Celebration Theater; Bucci was Huss' understudy.



They fell in love, and moved back to New York together when Huss booked the TV series Power on Starz.



They returned to Los Angeles, and Huss landed the role of Nikolas, Laura Spencer’s troubled son, on the the long running ABC soap opera, General Hospital. Together the pair are dog dads to their pup Sawyer, who is 13.

When did Adam Huss get married? Huss tied the knot with Adam Bucci on July 25, 2019 at The 1909 in Topanga, California. "It was a rustic venue in which the ceremony, cocktail hour and dinner all took place outside under bistro lights and on a grassy meadow on the hillside," they told Men's Vows in 2020. "We're pretty big comic book nerds and horror fans so we brought in all our favorite collectible items to act as centerpieces and decor throughout. We even had our cocktails named after our favorite horror movies and creatures!"



Is Adam Huss still on General Hospital? He was the sixth actor to play the character, who was first introduced in 1996 as the illegitimate son of Laura Spencer, played by Genie Francis. Adam joined the soap in 2021, filling in temporarily for Marcus Coloma, but then took over permanently in January 2023. He has appeared in episodes, but was last seen in August 2024 and there have been no indications of a return for the character of Nikolas.

