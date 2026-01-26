General Hospital spoilers: here's everything happening January 26 - January 30

After General Hospital fans saw Willow Tait found not guilty for the shooting of Drew Cain, Willow has once again targeted her husband, injecting him with an unknown substance that has left him hospitalized with a massive stroke and facing a potential "Locked-in Syndrome" scenario.

Although Tracy Quartermaine has taken to calling this "karma" for Drew's actions, Officer Chase and Michael Corinthos found themselves in a heated fight over their conflicting views regarding Willow's behavior.

Chase has also been demoted, and after sharing the news with Brook Lynn he says that it has been a wake-up call and that he wants to prioritize their family and adopting a child. But does Brook Lynn still want that?

Last week also saw the return of a familiar face when Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) woke up in her cell to the unwelcome sight of her dead nephew, Peter August. Wes Ramsay returned as the ghost of Peter – the son of Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) – to convince Anna that not only was he real, but that Faison would also soon be joining them.

In recent episodes, Anna has also hallucinated an encounter with Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), the mother of Faison’s two other children, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

This coming week, however, the focus will move to Jason (Steve Burton), who finds himself on the receiving end of Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) push and pull, leading him to finally voice his concern. Tuesday will see him become a "man on a mission," and by Friday he "connects the dots" – will he discover that Britt is actually in over her head with Cullum (Andrew Hawkes) and Sidwell (Carlo Rota)?

And finally, as Port Charles gears up for Valentine's Day, ABC reveals that a "duo will share their first kiss".

There are not too many potential couples that have yet to kiss… leave a comment with who you believe it may be….

Monday, January 26, 2026: Sonny manipulates Ava

Sonny manipulates Ava. Jason voices his concern for Britt. Jordan brokers an introduction. Joss turns to an unlikely source for help. Curtis is relieved.

Tuesday, January 27, 2026: Tracy suffers a setback

Jason is a man on a mission. Josslyn makes a bold move. Lucas questions Britt. Carly catches up with Lulu and Charlotte. Tracy suffers a setback.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026: Gio and Emma are waylaid

Tracy makes a surprising discovery. Trina voices her pain. Valentin is alarmed. Lulu turns to Nathan for help. Gio and Emma are waylaid.

Thursday, January 29, 2026: Nathan lets his guard down

Jason plays hero. Carly gets good news. Nathan lets his guard down. Molly shares her news with Cody. A duo shares a first kiss. Friday,

January 30, 2026: Rocco’s feelings are hurt

Carly makes an offer. Jason connects the dots. Lulu makes a confession. Rocco’s feelings are hurt. Portia is rebuffed.