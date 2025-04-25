Days Of Our Lives star Leo Howard has an actress wife you may recognize

Tate returned to Salem in 2023 after being kicked out of boarding school for a prank gone wrong, and he began to work at the Brady Pub, and has found himself in a love triangle with Holly Jonas and Sophia Choi.

But off-screen, Leo has been happily in love with his wife Natasha Hall, who avid TV fans may recall from The Kominsky Method – and who also had a recurring role in Days Of Our Lives.