Days Of Our Lives star Leo Howard has an actress wife you may recognize

Days Of Our Lives fans love Leo Howard, who for a year now has played Tate Black.
Tate returned to Salem in 2023 after being kicked out of boarding school for a prank gone wrong, and he began to work at the Brady Pub, and has found himself in a love triangle with Holly Jonas and Sophia Choi.
But off-screen, Leo has been happily in love with his wife Natasha Hall, who avid TV fans may recall from The Kominsky Method – and who also had a recurring role in Days Of Our Lives.
What TV shows is Natasha Hall in?
Natasha, 33, was born on August 31, 1991, in Canada, and made her television debut in 2007 on Everybody Hates Chris as a teenager.
She has gone on to star in TV shows including NCIS, S.W.A.T, Seal Team and 90210.
In 2021 she had a recurring role on The Kominsky Method alongside Michael Douglas.
Is Leo Howard's wife in a soap opera?
Natasha appeared in Days Of Our Lives in 2024, stepping in as Sloan Petersen-Brady for three episodes when Jessica Serfaty was unavailable.
In 2025 she also starred in the new CBS comedy Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.
How did Leo and Natasha meet?
When Natasha starred on the CBS soap Leo was not yet on the show as Tate was played by Jamie Martin Man.
In fact – they became engaged in July 2023 before either of the pair appeared on the series.
They actually met in 2019 and began dating after being introduced by a mutual friend.
Leo proposed in July 2023, sharing the news on Instagram with a post that read: "I just wanted to announce that Natasha and I are no longer dating…"
Leo's wedding day
On September 9 they tied the knot in a private ceremony with just the two of them officiating their own wedding, and the photographer as the witness.
"We had a very small wedding up in Big Sur," Leo shared with Soap Opera Digest, after their special day.
"We rented a beautiful house for five days with our closest friends and family. Natasha and I went and eloped in the morning in the woods. It was just her and I. We did the whole ceremony, the two of us. Then we came back to a nice dinner with everyone. It was really special."