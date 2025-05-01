The Bold & The Beautiful spoiler: Will Brooke leave Forrester after heartbreaking news?

On April 30 The Bold & The Beautiful fans saw Eric Forrester (John McCook) tell his son Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that he believed he should get back together with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

But is Brooke about to get her heart broken?

© CBS Ridge has been in a love triangle wirh Taylor and Brooke for years

Ridge has been facing pressure to rekindle his romance with Brooke, with Eric giving Brooke Forrester Creation's show-stopping final runway gown as a sign of his support, and then later telling his son that he made "a big mistake" and that it was time for his life to move on "with Brooke".

Brooke is also still in love with Ridge, telling her daughter that she knew she was Ridge's "destiny".

"The whole fashion industry wants us back together and I know I want that," she later told Ridge.

But Ridge is, of course, still in a relationship with Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and they’re living together at Eric’s house – and now he faces a difficult choice.

© CBS Will Ridge propose to Taylor?

If he picks Taylor and proposes to her – which many fans may believe will happen after his conversation with Eric— Brooke may find herself feeling embarrassed and step down from Forrester Creations.

This would make sense for Brooke, as in recent years she has made her own commitment to her lingerie line Brooke’s Bedroom.

Jack Wagner wil also return as Nick Marone to distract Brooke

Plus, fans will recall that this summer Nick Marone (played by Jack Wagner) will return, and that is sure to stir up feelings for Brooke as a romantic reunion is expected.

"As [Brooke] struggles with her emotions, Nick’s unexpected arrival brings a rush of memories and unresolved feelings back to the surface. His charismatic and supportive nature offers Brooke a sense of comfort and stability that she desperately needs. Their connection reignites old flames, offering Brooke a chance at happiness and a fresh start away from the shadow of her past with Ridge."

© CBS via Getty Images Nick married Bridget (Brooke's daughter) in 2005

Jack, 65, first appeared in the long-running CBS soap opera in March 2003 and he stayed for nine years; he made a special appearance in the soap's 35th anniversary special in March 2022.

Nick was often at the center of several conflicts, and was close friends – and at times frenemies – with both Brooke and Ridge, whom he later discovered was his half-brother.

His return episode will air on June 13, 2025.

The Bold & the Beautiful had been running since 1987 and was this week renewed by CBS for another three seasons, taking it through to its 40th anniversary.

Katherine and John are the only two actors who have remained with the series throughout its run.