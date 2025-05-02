General Hospital spoilers: will Willow discover Drew's devastating sabotage?

General Hospital fans may see Willow Corinthos (Katelynn MacMullen) discover that her partner Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) was the one who sabotaged her visit to see Michael Corinthos in Germany.

In April viewers will recall that Willow was refused entry to see her estranged husband, told by a nurse that he did not want to see her. But it later turned out that Drew paid off the nurse to not let Willow in, and it had nothing to do with Michael.

© ABC Will Willow discover Drew's sabotage?

Willow has since returned to Port Charles, and now may tell Jason Morgan that his idea was a bust, raising his suspicions as he knows Michael – and will know that Michael would never turn away Willow.

If Jason returns to Germany to get to the bottom of what happened, he may be able to fip the nurse and get confirmation that Drew has been playing Willow all along.

© Disney Michael is in hospital in General Hospital

On May 1 fans saw Willow's faith in Drew falter when he was found in a hotel room with Jacinda, a prostitute.

The scandal – launched by Willow's mom Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) – made the national news and on the May 2 episode viewers saw Drew convince Willow that he remembers nothing, and that he would undergo a drug test.

© ABC Willow overheard a conversation between Nina and Carly

The drug test confirmed he was dosed and Willow believed him that he was set up. After leaving the hospital, Willow then arrived back at her mom's house – where she overheard Nina telling Carly that she cannot push Willow and make her suspicious.

Spoilers for May 5 reveal that viewers will see Nina’s plan continue to go awry suggesting that Willow will instead double down on her relationship with Drew.

General Hospital spoilers for week May 5 Episode 15705 AIR DATE: MONDAY, MAY 5, 2025 Nina’s plan goes awry. Dante is livid. Cody stumbles upon a dangerous situation. Carly counsels Lulu. Josslyn feels guilty. Episode 15706 AIR DATE: TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 Lois pleads with Dante. Rocco issues an apology. Alexis is in the hot seat. Drew gets key intel. Kristina opens up to Lucky. Episode 15707 AIR DATE: WEDNESDAY, MAY 7, 2025 Kristina offers an olive branch. Lulu is grateful. Brook Lynn is baffled. Gio opens up to Emma. Brennan briefs Joss and Vaughn. Episode 15708 AIR DATE: THURSDAY, MAY 8, 2025 Jason gives some tough love. Dante opens up to Sonny. Brad makes a life-changing decision. Portia fishes for info from Willow. Curtis and Nina commiserate. Episode 15709 AIR DATE: FRIDAY, MAY 9, 2025 Sasha and Willow have a tense encounter. Lulu questions Ned. Brook Lynn and Chase meet with Alexis. Tracy is surprised. Sidwell makes an offer.

