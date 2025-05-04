The Chase's Mark Labbett hits out at player with furious two-word retort

Mark Labbett didn't mince his words during a recent episode of The Chase after a contestant defended her decision to play it safe.

The 58-year-old quizzer, also known as "The Beast", delivered a sharp two-word response after a player justified choosing the middle offer as "strategy".

Contestant faces backlash from The Beast

© ITV The Chase's Mark Labbett under fire

Rachel, a 46-year-old life and voice coach from London, was the first to face Mark in Thursday's episode of the ITV game show. She answered four questions correctly in the cash builder, securing £4,000.

Mark then offered her a tempting high offer of £22,000, which her teammates encouraged her to avoid, despite calling her a strong player. Rachel followed their advice and stuck with the middle amount.

That didn't sit well with Mark. He immediately hit out: "If you're a strong player, go high," he said. Rachel replied: "It's strategy, Mark." Without hesitation, he fired back: "It's rubbish."

The team lose an early player

© ITV Mark Labbett on The Chase

Unfortunately for Rachel, her cautious choice didn't pay off. She was eliminated after being caught by Mark, leaving the team down one player and £4,000.

Judith, a 58-year-old English tutor, followed next. She earned £5,000 and successfully returned with it, putting the first money into the prize pot.

Jamie and Andy face tough decisions

© ITV Rachel on The Chase

Jamie, 32, answered six questions in his cash builder and stuck with the £6,000 offer. He too made it safely through to the final chase, joining Judith with a total pot of £11,000.

Andy, 29, brought in £4,000 but was offered a massive £64,000 to move a step closer to Mark. He declined the high and low offers and stuck to his original amount. Despite his efforts, he was caught and knocked out before reaching the final round.

A strong final chase performance – but not enough

© ITV Rachel did well on The Chase

Judith and Jamie gave a solid performance in the final chase, setting a target of 18.

But Mark proved too strong and caught them with just six seconds left on the clock, ending their hopes of walking away with any prize money.

Mark's blunt response sparked reaction online, with some viewers agreeing and others defending Rachel's decision.

© ITV Mark Labbett on ITV's The Chase

As one fan wrote on social media: "Mark's right, if you're a strong player, prove it." Another said: "Rachel played it smart. No need to take unnecessary risks."

Mark has a reputation for speaking his mind on the show, and Thursday's episode was no exception.

From a game theory perspective, Rachel's choice was a common one. Many contestants avoid the high offer early in the show to secure a position in the final chase. While Mark's point about backing yourself holds weight, players often weigh team dynamics and overall risk.

In this case, though, the cautious approach didn't help the team reach the end with more players or money.