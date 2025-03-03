The Chase's Mark Labbett shares heartbreaking confession about health diagnosis

Mark Labbett hasn't shied away when it comes to talking about his health.

The Chase star, who is known as 'The Beast' on the quiz show hosted by Bradley Walsh, has managed to drop ten stone after making some lifestyle changes and dramatically altering his diet.

The 59-year-old was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and then diagnosed with arthritis, a turn of events that, he confessed, made him think of his mortality.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Mark Labbett has spoken openly about his health journey over the years

After realising that sugar and carbs were his downfall, he decided to make drastic changes for himself but also for his son.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain, host Susanna Reid asked him about how he managed to drop such a significant amount of weight, to which he said: "Not with a gastric band."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Chase contestant earns £5k in the cash builder round

Mark continued: "I'm not too sure how... I weighed myself the other day and I was just under 19 stone and at my heaviest, I was just a shade under 185 kilos - 29 stone. Essentially, I've been carrying a sack of coal on my back all these years."

Mark shares his son Lawrence, aged seven, with his ex-wife Kaite Labbett.

© ITV Mark Labbett on The Chase

Meanwhile, in 2023, Mark appeared on Loose Women and opened up about when he was at his lowest. "I found at the end of the evening instead of going to the fridge for late night snacking, all I could do was collapse on the bed."

He also said: "I have no 'off' button, in the same way for some unfortunate people when it comes to alcohol, they can just keep going. I could have a couple of chocolate bars and then reach for another."

© Shutterstock Darragh Ennis, Jenny Ryan, Mark Labbett, Bradley Walsh, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace on The Chase

But it seems Mark has changed things for the better and his main goal is being around and remaining active for his family.

Mark's weight loss hasn't been an overnight phenomenon. Hard work and dedication over the years have meant that he's dropped half his body weight over recent years.

© Joe Maher Mark's with his ex-wife Katie Labbett

He explained previously to The Mirror that he had dropped weight during the coronavirus lockdown as he was running around after his then-three-year-old constantly.

Mark also said that having a pet has helped. While appearing on ITV's The Pet Show with Dermot O'Leary and Joanna Page, Mark spoke about how his dog, Baloo, kept him exercising.

"I was walking him around the fields, taking me places... I think he's helped a lot, simply because I'm doing more activity."