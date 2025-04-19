The Chase fans stunned as Paul Sinha mocks contestant before historic result

The Chase fans were left in stitches on Friday evening after Paul Sinha made a tongue-in-cheek comment during a celebrity edition of the ITV quiz show.

The 53-year-old Chaser didn't hold back when Ria Hebden struggled through her cash-builder round.

The comment that got everyone talking

© ITV Ria Hebden on The Chase

Before her round, Ria spoke proudly about interviewing the Prince and Princess of Wales. But when asked a basic royal history question, she admitted: "I'm terrible with British royalty."

Paul couldn't resist a dig. As he joined her for the head-to-head, he said: "Hello Ria, that was a unique moment in British history. You boasted that you'd interviewed the Prince and Princess of Wales and then finished the cash-builder with the words, 'I'm terrible with British history'."

The audience laughed, and even Ria saw the funny side.

Ria, 42, only earned £3,000 in her cash-builder, but she held her nerve and made it through to the final chase.

Her teammates had stronger starts. Cherry Healey and Dallas Campbell added £8,000 and £7,000 respectively.

Then Robert Peston stunned everyone by gambling for the higher offer of £82,000 — and winning.

A record-breaking result

© ITV Ria Hebden ended up with a record-breaking result on The Chase

Together, the team racked up a final prize pot of £100,000. Paul later admitted: "This is one of the highest scores in Celebrity Chase history."

The trio answered 23 questions correctly in the final two minutes, plus picked up seven push-backs after Paul made errors.

It was enough to beat him — and secure the full prize money for their chosen charities.

Fans quickly took to social media to react to Paul's sarcastic comment.

One user wrote: "Paul Sinha is savage tonight. That line to Ria was so funny."

Another added: "Oof. That was brutal from The Sinnerman. But brilliant TV."

Paul Sinha's sharp wit is a fan favourite

© ITV Fans love Paul Sinha's wit on The Chase

Paul, who's been a regular Chaser since 2011, is known for his quick quips and dry sense of humour.

Viewers often praise him for keeping the show lively, even during tense moments.

This time, even his sharpest joke came just before one of the biggest wins The Chase has ever seen.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX