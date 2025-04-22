The Chase star Paul Sinha shares shocking reason he could lose ITV job

The Chase star Paul Sinha has revealed the one thing he could never do on the hit ITV quiz show – even if he wanted to. The 53-year-old, affectionately known as “The Sinnerman”, shocked viewers when he admitted that deliberately throwing a question could cost him his job.

The revelation came during a recent celebrity special of the long-running series. Paul was quizzing A Place in the Sun presenter Laura Hamilton during a particularly tense head-to-head.

The £75,000 gamble

© ITV Paul Sinha got a rather easy question wrong on The Chase

Laura, 42, had only earned £3,000 in her cash-builder round, but opted to play for an ambitious £75,000 – the highest amount on offer. It was a bold move, and Paul didn’t hold back when warning her about the difficulty of the challenge ahead.

As the round progressed, the pressure mounted. Laura gave the correct answer to a question about The Notebook, but Paul was quick to match her. Hoping for a break, she jokingly pleaded: “Can’t you just get one wrong?”

Paul responded sharply: “No, I’d lose my job if I deliberately got one wrong.”

His remark was met with laughter, but it carried a serious undertone. As one of the show’s top Chasers, Paul is expected to maintain high standards and compete fairly.

No room for error

© ITV Bradley Walsh was a bit surprised by Paul's answer

Paul’s comments reveal just how seriously the rules are taken behind the scenes of the show. While The Chase is a light-hearted teatime favourite, its integrity rests on the credibility and accuracy of its professional quizzers.

Allowing a contestant to win by intentionally answering incorrectly would undermine the entire format. Paul’s blunt response highlighted the high expectations placed on all five Chasers.

From Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace to Jenny Ryan and Mark Labbett, each Chaser is expected to be at the top of their game – and that means no leniency, even for celebrity contestants.

A tough result for Laura

© ITV The Chase was back this week

Despite a valiant effort, Laura was caught by Paul after just four questions. She exited the round empty-handed, leaving the team’s total jackpot at £17,000.

Earlier in the episode, Coronation Street star Julia Goulding had secured £8,000, while wine expert Oz Clarke added another £5,000. The final player, fitness personality Mr Motivator, brought in £4,000.

In the final chase, the team answered 14 questions correctly, but Paul caught them with 38 seconds to spare. While they missed out on the big prize, each contestant was still able to donate £1,000 to charity.

Paul’s role on The Chase

© ITV Paul Sinha on The Chase

Paul, who joined The Chase in 2011, has become a fan favourite for his sharp wit and impressive knowledge. Away from the show, he is also an experienced stand-up comedian and former doctor.

He has spoken in the past about the importance of taking the game seriously and maintaining professionalism. In interviews, he’s admitted that he treats every round as a challenge – even when it’s just a bit of fun for viewers at home.

Fans react to Paul’s comment

© ITV Paul Sinha on Beat the Chasers

Viewers took to social media to praise Paul’s honesty and quick reply. One posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Fair play to Paul Sinha – he’s not messing around. That’s why he’s one of the best!”

Another added: “You can always count on Paul to be straight to the point. Brilliant as always.”

Some viewers sympathised with Laura, who risked it all for the jackpot. But most agreed that Paul was simply doing his job – and doing it well.

What’s next for The Chase?

© ITV Bradley Walsh is the presenter of The Chase

The Chase continues to be a staple of ITV’s early evening schedule. Hosted by Bradley Walsh, the series remains one of the UK’s most popular quiz shows.

Whether it’s a celebrity special or a regular weekday episode, viewers know they can rely on the Chasers – and Paul Sinha in particular – to bring their A-game every time.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.