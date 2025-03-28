The Chase's Mark Labbett under fire as viewers slam 'bullying' behaviour

The Chase star Mark Labbett has faced strong criticism from ITV viewers following comments described as "bullying" during a recent repeat episode.

Mark, also known as The Beast, upset fans after he made cutting remarks towards contestant Nicky, a schoolteacher from Nottingham.

The controversial scenes aired again on ITV on Thursday 27 March, reigniting backlash from audiences who felt his remarks crossed the line.

Contestant targeted by chaser's remarks

Mark Labbett on ITV's The Chase

During the episode, contestants Patrick from Darwen, Nicky from Nottingham, Ella from Newport, and Stewart from Stockport attempted to beat the chaser to win prize money.

However, it was Nicky who found herself in the firing line, as Mark made several sharp comments about her performance during the cash-builder round.

After Nicky secured £3,000, Mark offered her a lower amount of £1,000 and a higher sum of £30,000.

He told her bluntly: "Well, you're very quick with what you know. You just don't know a lot."

Following her elimination, Mark continued to tease, saying: "I think she lost that when I walked across the bridge at the start. She hasn't recovered yet."

Viewers express anger on social media

Mark Labbett is one of the most popular chasers on The Chase

While Nicky appeared to handle the remarks gracefully, many viewers watching at home were less impressed and quickly voiced their concerns on social media.

One viewer wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "No contestant should be humiliated on the show! Who does that #chaser think he is telling her that she doesn't know a lot? He's nothing special!"

Another echoed the sentiment, adding: "Watching #TheChase – The Beast is such a bully! Can't believe he was so rude to poor Nicky. No need to humiliate her like that."

A third posted: "Not cool Mark Labbett, no reason to embarrass contestants. It's supposed to be fun! #TheChase."

Repeat broadcasts frustrate viewers

Mark Labbett is angering fans of The Chase

The episode, which originally aired back in May 2022, has been repeated multiple times, leading some fans to criticise ITV for frequently recycling old episodes.

Some regular viewers have even switched channels, opting for new BBC game show The Finish Line instead.

One viewer tweeted: "I think The Finish Line on BBC1 is a better quiz than The Chase now #TheChase."

Another said: "The Finish Line is quite good on BBC. Fed up of ITV regurgitating the same old episodes week in week out. #thechase."

Mark Labbett's history on the show

Mark Labbett is one of the chasers on The Chase

Mark, 58, has been a fixture on The Chase since it first aired in 2009, and is widely known for his tough quiz style and outspoken personality.

His nickname, The Beast, reflects his intimidating presence and fierce competitive streak, traits that have made him popular with many viewers.

Despite his controversial remarks, Mark remains one of the show's most recognisable and beloved figures, with many fans enjoying his dry wit and quick comebacks.

Mark's personal transformation

Mark Labbett 'Loose Women' TV show, London, UK - 14 Nov 2024

Outside of the show, Mark has made headlines recently for his dramatic weight loss, shedding over 10 stone.

He previously told Loose Women that his health overhaul was prompted by being diagnosed with diabetes, motivating him to transform his lifestyle.

Mark explained: "I was diagnosed with diabetes, and it was a wake-up call. I knew I had to change things for my health and my family."

Neither ITV nor Mark have yet responded to the latest backlash from viewers about his comments towards contestants.

The Chase continues to air weekdays on ITV1 at 5pm and is available on ITVX.