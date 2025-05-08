NCIS: Origins star Kyle Schmid has a very famous wife

NCIS: Origins fans have fallen in love with Kyle Schmid as agent Mike Franks, a proud Texan patriot who befriends LeRoy Gibbs at NCIS Camp Pendleton and helped him to become an agent himself.
Born August 3, 1984, Kyle, 40, has also starred in Big Sky, but off-screen, fans may also recognize his wife of two years, Caity Lotz, as she had a long-running role in the Arrowverse on The CW between 2016 and 2022.
How did Kyle meet Caity?
Caity and Kyle met in 2020 when they were set up by a mutual friend while both filming in Vancouver.
Caity told ET in 2024 that she didn't want to date an actor but that Kyle made her "laugh" and "was fun," so she said yes to a date.
They went public with their romance on July 4, 2021 with an Instagram post from Caity of the Independence Day fireworks, tagging Kyle to reveal they had spent the day together.
Proposal
Together they shared memories together on social media, including celebrating at Coachella Music Festival, and less than a year later, they announced their engagement with Caity sharing the news with fans at a fan convention in England.
"The sun rises and sets with you. The moon and the stars have never shone so brightly. You are the love of my life," Kyle shared on Instagram at the time, alongside a picture of Kyle on one knee surprising Caity.
He proposed during a vacation to Marrakech, Morocco.
Wedding bells
The two married in February 2023 in Cartagena, Colombia, with Caity posting a series of memories and pictures from their celebration. They invited 50 friends and family to the small South American city, and enjoyed a run of days together including a welcome party on the beach, a boat excursion and a 40-person rehearsal dinner.
For the big day Kyle designed two custom suits with Klein Epstein Parker.
"I’d never worn a bespoke suit before. After feeling how a suit is really meant to fit, it’s going to be a struggle to wear anything else," he told Brides. "I had so much fun designing my looks, from the lining to the shoes, right down to the button stitching."
Caity wore a romantic strapless A-line gown by Galia Lahav that she revealed took a while to find.
"Sometimes too many options can make the experience stressful, and I was all over the place. I even said yes to a more simple dress and then changed my mind. I tried to talk myself into it being right, but my gut knew," she said.
For the evening reception they both changed into more casual party clothes.
Growing the family
Fourteen months later Caity, now 38, announced she was pregnant with their first child, and their daughter was born in September 2024.
"What was life before you, our baby girl? It all pales in comparison to the love you brought into our world. This isn’t a new chapter, it's a whole new book. Nothing will ever be the same, and just like that…life has begun," shared Kyle.
Caity's career
During her pregnancy the pair worked together on the 2024 Lifetime movie Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story, based on a true story, and she told ET that it would be a fun story to tell their daughter when she is older that she was in the film.
Caity began her career as a dancer for Avril Lavigne and Lady Gaga, dancing on Dancing With the Stars with Gaga and appearing in numerous music videos.
She began acting in 2006 and had small roles in Law & Order: LA, Mad Men, and Death Valley.
In 2016 she joined the second season of The CW's superhero TV series Arrow as Sara Lance, a character believed dead who returns as a costumed vigilante known as The Canary.
She also appeared in the spin-off series Legends of Tomorrow, and has recurring appearances in The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman as Sara.