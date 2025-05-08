NCIS: Origins star Kyle Schmid has a very famous wife

"I’d never worn a bespoke suit before. After feeling how a suit is really meant to fit, it’s going to be a struggle to wear anything else," he told Brides. "I had so much fun designing my looks, from the lining to the shoes, right down to the button stitching."

Caity wore a romantic strapless A-line gown by Galia Lahav that she revealed took a while to find.

"Sometimes too many options can make the experience stressful, and I was all over the place. I even said yes to a more simple dress and then changed my mind. I tried to talk myself into it being right, but my gut knew," she said.

For the evening reception they both changed into more casual party clothes.