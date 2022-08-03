Reba McEntire set to make epic acting return in dramatic crime show

Reba McEntire is dropping the microphone and getting back onto the silver screen! Just two months after announcing that she had a new acting role in the works, the star has finally shared an exciting glimpse.

It was announced in May that the singer would be coming on as a series regular on ABC's Big Sky, and as the release of its third installment rapidly approaches, she shared a sneak-peak with fans that filled them with anticipation and excitement.

The brains behind the crime series are the same behind the critically acclaimed HBO hit Big Little Lies. It follows two private detectives on the hunt for two teenage girls who were kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

Reba took to Instagram to share the third season's latest trailer, and fans truly can't wait.

The teaser, which has the Consider Me Gone singer narrating it, starts off showcasing idyllic Montana, before taking on an ominous and suspenseful feel, promising a drama-filled season that will leave fans at the edge of their seats.

At the end of the thrilling clip, Reba's character teases: "Once you set foot in this place, you may never want to go home again… And you might not."

It seems fans can expect a lot of drama and cliff-hangers from the third season

In her caption, she wrote: "You never know what's coming around the bend. A new mystery begins in the season premiere of #BigSky: Deadly Trails."

Fans rushed to the comments to express their excitement over seeing the musician back on the screen, writing: "I love Big Sky. So excited for new episodes," and: "The show just got 1000 times better! Ahh!" as well as: "Omg! Can't wait to watch the queen on Big Sky!!! This is gonna be so good!" plus: "My favorite show! You are an awesome addition!"

The series has a new actress, Reba, and a new title addition, Deadly Trails

The series, which premiered in late 2020, also stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, and Supernatural's Jensen Ackles, who most recently also had a role in The Boys.

The third season is set to be released on 21 September and will be available on either ABC or Hulu.

