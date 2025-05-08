Reba McEntire 'thankful and grateful' as she shares update of life with boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire got candid about what it's really like mixing work and pleasure.

Although that may be a slippery slope, the actress has successfully figured it out and she's enjoying her time with her significant other, Rex Linn, both on and off set.

Reba shared her take on their unique collaboration with Us Weekly: "It is so gratifying. We're so thankful and grateful. [I get to work] with Rex Linn, my boyfriend and Melissa who I've worked with before [on Reba] and have known her since 2001."

© Getty Images Rex Linn and Reba McEntire have great chemistry in their personal and professional lives.

It looks like the fiery redhead has sorted out how to live the best of both worlds and she's having a good time doing so.

She added that her Happy's Place cast is an eccentric group that offers a plethora of diverse personalities and humor.

The actress explained: "We're all so different. It's an eclectic group that is so much fun getting everybody together. We learn from each other and we feed off each other. They're great actors and we just had the best time. We can't wait to go back and start working on season 2."

© Getty Reba McEntire admits that she and Rex Linn "argue often" but have "fun" doing so.

Reba believes that the secret sauce to her "perfect union" with Rex comes down to embracing the "cowboy way of life," per Fox News.

She believes that the lovebirds share more than enough similarities which sustains them and makes their bond stronger.

The TV host dotingly expressed: "Well, Rex and I get along in every aspect. He's a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns. We love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life and we both got into the entertainment industry."

Their two worlds blend seamlessly in their shared field and their chemistry is palpable on the big screen.

She explained: "He's an actor. I'm a singer. I love to act. Now we act together. So, it's just the perfect union, absolutely. And we get along great."

Although we would love to hear that it's all smoothing-sailing and that there are no hitches, the actress did admit that the duo often doesn't see eye-to-eye.

Reba shared: "We do argue now. We argue a lot, but we have fun doing that too."

The sweet duo have actually been friends since 1991 and their friends-to-lovers trope got serious in 2020, during the pandemic.

© Variety Reba McEntire is open to marriage with Rex Linn in the future.

Despite not being able to see each other in person, the pair's bond became "inseparable," thanks to their phones.

Reba gushingly expressed: "We created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time. It was very special. It was a great way to find out about each other without ever touching. We've been pretty much inseparable ever since June 16 of 2020."

When it comes to whether the lovebirds hear wedding bells in their future or not, it looks like Reba is down to romantically walk towards the sunset, hand-in-hand with Rex.

The TV personality adorably admitted: "You never know. Absolutely, hope so one day."

© Mike Coppola The country music star shared that she shares a lot of similarities with Rex Linn.

In fact, the budding relationship inspired Reba with a "newfound strength" in all departments of her life.

The singer shared: "Once you're confident in your love life, your at-home life, then you can go out and conquer the world."