BBC quietly drops 'addictive' and 'seductive' period drama - and there are 2 seasons to binge

The BBC has just added an "addictive" and "seductive" series to its slate of period dramas – and you can binge-watch both seasons now!

The historical drama, Marie Antoinette, follows the titular character (played by Emilia Schüle) as she is forced to leave Austria for Versailles, where she must marry Louis XVI (Louis Cunningham). Upon her arrival, the determined teenager makes it her mission to "rebuild the dark and manipulative world of Versailles in her own image".

The show is created, written and executive produced by Deborah Davis, who was behind the BAFTA-winning film The Favourite, so you can expect plenty of drama, scandal and epic costumes.

© BBC / Caroline Dubois / Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France Emilia Schüle stars as Marie Antoinette in the period drama

What is Marie Antoinette about?

Season one takes place before the French Revolution and opens with Marie Antoinette's arrival in Versailles, where she becomes the last Queen of France through her marriage to Louis XVI.

At the young age of 14, Marie is forced to leave Austria for Versailles and struggles to connect with her husband.

© BBC / Caroline Dubois / Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France Seasons one and two are available on BBC iPlayer

The synopsis reads: "She must produce an heir to secure the alliance between France and Austria, but she’s as unprepared for her job as her awkward teenage husband. How will this free spirit react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules of etiquette?

"Embodying a sense of personal freedom, individuality and self-determination beyond her times, Marie Antoinette morphs into a teenage rebel determined to rebuild the dark and manipulative world of Versailles in her own image."

What to expect from season two

Season two, which recently arrived on BBC iPlayer, continues the extraordinary tale of the incredibly modern and avant-garde queen.

© BBC / Caroline Dubois / Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France The story follows Marie Antoinette, the last Queen of France

The synopsis reads: "At the height of their power, while Marie Antoinette and Louis face an unprecedented financial crisis, the incessant attacks of Provence and Chartres against the royal couple stir up the hatred of the nobles while disastrous consequences are looming with infamous Affair of the Diamond Necklace incident. From Versailles to the Palais-Royal, the revolt rumbles."

What have viewers said about the show?

The series was met with positive reviews from critics and viewers alike.

Upon its initial release in 2022, one viewer penned: "I'm loving the new #MarieAntoinette series by BBC. Don't know about historical accuracy but the plot is good, costumes are beautiful, luxurious scenery. Can't leave out the wigs & exaggerated makeup style of this period. But why only give me 2 episodes? I'm ready to binge!"

© BBC / Caroline Dubois / Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France Viewers have praised the "addictive" show on social media

Another fan added: "#MarieAntoinette is superb and stars #emiliaschule and ⁦[Louis Cunningham] as Louis XV- they have a unique on-screen chemistry that makes this version so much fun to watch."

The show was also described as "masterful, seductive and fun", while another fan hailed the series as "brilliant".

Marie Antoinette is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.