5 binge-worthy and gripping dramas that are a must-watch for the bank holiday

This tense four-part series about the tragic killing of Jean Charles de Menezes during the London 7/7 bombings has been hailed as a "must-watch" by viewers.

The Disney+ series is set in London in the aftermath of the devastating suicide bomb attacks of 7 July 2005.

The synopsis continues: "As the Metropolitan Police launches a large-scale counter-terrorism operation to prevent further attacks, another terrorist cell plots an assault that could equal the devastation of 7/7.

"This second set of planned attacks fails, setting off one of the UK's largest-ever manhunts and sparking a covert surveillance operation. As tension and uncertainty rises across the nation, a series of extraordinary events unfolds, leading to a critical misidentification. Jean Charles de Menezes, an innocent young Brazilian electrician on his way to work, is mistaken for a terrorist and shot dead at Stockwell station.

"What follows is a family's fight for justice and answers, and the long-fought struggle to bring clarity to a situation that is clouded by confusion, and silence."

If the gripping story isn't enough to convince you to watch, the all-star cast will. Newcomer Edison Alcaide leads the cast as Jean Charles de Menezes, starring alongside Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill, Being Human actor Russell Tovey, Hijack's Max Beesley, The Newsroom actress Emily Mortimer and Line of Duty's Daniel Mays.