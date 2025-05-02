5 binge-worthy and gripping dramas that are a must-watch for the bank holiday

Looking for a gripping drama to get stuck into over the bank holiday weekend? We've got you covered.
From gripping thrillers to true-story drama series, here are five brilliant shows that will have you glued to your TV screens over the long weekend. Let the binge-watching commence…
Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes
This tense four-part series about the tragic killing of Jean Charles de Menezes during the London 7/7 bombings has been hailed as a "must-watch" by viewers.
The Disney+ series is set in London in the aftermath of the devastating suicide bomb attacks of 7 July 2005.
The synopsis continues: "As the Metropolitan Police launches a large-scale counter-terrorism operation to prevent further attacks, another terrorist cell plots an assault that could equal the devastation of 7/7.
"This second set of planned attacks fails, setting off one of the UK's largest-ever manhunts and sparking a covert surveillance operation. As tension and uncertainty rises across the nation, a series of extraordinary events unfolds, leading to a critical misidentification. Jean Charles de Menezes, an innocent young Brazilian electrician on his way to work, is mistaken for a terrorist and shot dead at Stockwell station.
"What follows is a family's fight for justice and answers, and the long-fought struggle to bring clarity to a situation that is clouded by confusion, and silence."
If the gripping story isn't enough to convince you to watch, the all-star cast will. Newcomer Edison Alcaide leads the cast as Jean Charles de Menezes, starring alongside Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill, Being Human actor Russell Tovey, Hijack's Max Beesley, The Newsroom actress Emily Mortimer and Line of Duty's Daniel Mays.
The Four Seasons
This heartfelt and hilarious eight-part comedy-drama is an adaptation of Alan Alda's 1981 rom-com film and follows six old friends who come together for a relaxing weekend getaway, only to discover that one of the couples in the group is about to split up.
The story takes place over a year, following the friends on four vacations as this shake-up impacts everyone's dynamic and sends old and new issues bubbling to the surface.
An impressive group of comics lead the cast, including Tina Fey, who co-created the show, Steve Carell, Will Forte and Kerri Kenney-Silver. Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani also star in the series, which viewers have hailed as "fantastic" and "a delight".
Fake
This eight-part Australian thriller is guaranteed to keep you glued to your sofa this bank holiday weekend.
Available to watch on ITVX and Paramount+, this true-story romance scam series stars Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect Strangers) as young woman Birdie Bell, who suspects that her seemingly perfect new boyfriend isn't who he says he is.
The synopsis reads: "Birdie Bell is a magazine features writer who thinks she's found her perfect match when she meets successful rancher Joe (David Wenham, Pieces of Her), on a dating app. But as the relationship intensifies, Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe."
I, Jack Wright
This six-part drama from Unforgotten creator Chris Lang is filled with twists and turns and had viewers "hooked" from the first episode.
The drama, which was released in April and is available to stream on U&Alibi or Britbox, focuses on the events that follow the death of successful businessman Jack Wright from an apparent suicide.
He leaves behind him a final will that shocks his family as it's revealed that his third wife, Sally, and two sons, Gray and John, have been largely cut out of Jack's huge fortune.
The synopsis continues: "As DCI Morgan and DC Jones delve further into the case, they realise Jack's cause of death was in fact murder.
"Their sights turn to the Wright family, where the mother of all feuds is beginning. As each family member becomes more reckless and desperate in their bid to own a piece of Jack’s legacy, dark secrets and resentments are revealed with explosive consequences."
An impressive cast stars in the series, including Trevor Eve (Unforgotten), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Luther), John Simm (Grace) and Daniel Rigby (Wolf Hall).
Black Snow
The second series of this hit Australian thriller just landed on BBC iPlayer – so there are plenty of episodes to get stuck into over the weekend.
The crime drama, which is also available to stream on Prime Video, stars Vikings actor Travis Fimmel in the role of Detective James Cormack as he investigates long-buried cold cases in Queensland.
While series one sees Cormack delve into the 1994 murder of teenager Isabel Baker, the second season follows his search for missing woman Zoe Jacobs, who vanished in 2003.
During his investigation, Cormack starts to uncover the truth about his own family and quietly looks into the 1994 disappearance of his younger brother.