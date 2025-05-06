Call the Midwife prequel TV series and film grapple with 'unfamiliar landscape' – all we know

It's great news for Call the Midwife fans as the world of Nonnatus House is expanding, with a prequel TV series and feature film in the works.

As filming on the 15th season of the hit period drama gets underway, find out all we know about the upcoming Call the Midwife projects so far…

All we know about the Call the Midwife spin-off and film

Fans can expect a prequel spin-off series to arrive on their screens in 2026. The upcoming drama will be set in Poplar during World War Two.

In addition, the show's production company, Neal Street, in development with BBC Film, are producing a Call the Midwife film. The movie will be set overseas in 1972 and will feature iconic characters from the existing TV show.

© Neal Street / Olly Courtney Filming for series 15 is underway

Further details about both projects will be released later this year.

Show creator Heidi Thomas will be at the helm of both the TV series and film as writer, creator and producer, along with the all-female team behind the BBC drama, including executive producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank.

Giving fans an idea of what to expect in the new prequel, Heidi said: "The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right. I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will. But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney A prequel TV series and film are in the works

"The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary - filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy. The bombs fell, the babies kept on coming, and the Sisters kept on going. There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces."

Speaking of the film, Heidi continued: "As the classic Call the Midwife series moves further into the 1970s, it also seems the perfect time for our much-loved regulars to take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais The prequel series will be set during World War Two

"The rise in hospital births, and changes in the NHS, have clipped their wings, and this is their chance to take flight and work out what really matters. Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!"

Call the Midwife series 15

Filming for series 15 is officially underway.

Fans can expect a two-part Christmas special, set in Hong Kong and Poplar, to air later this year, followed by eight new hour-long episodes set in the East End and airing from January 2026 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Fans can look forward to a two-part Christmas special and eight new episodes for series 15

As for what to expect from the new episodes, the synopsis reads: "When senior members of the Nonnatus House staff head to Hong Kong on a mercy mission, the younger midwives are left to cope alone. As the Christmas action shifts between the sun-drenched Far East and a snowy East End, Sister Julienne suddenly finds herself excited about the Order's future. After years of battling change, she decides to embrace it, work with it, and see what love can do. This change of energy reverberates throughout series 15.

"The new series kicks off in 1971 with several of the ladies embracing Women’s Lib and burning their bras outside Nonnatus House. As the year unfolds, we see the team handle cases including premature birth, placenta previa, kidney cancer, tuberculosis and slavery."