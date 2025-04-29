Apple TV+'s steamy 8-part rags-to-riches period drama will be your next TV obsession

Looking for a sultry new period drama to sink your teeth into? Apple TV+ has got you covered.

Carême, a steamy, regency-set eight-part series, tells the rags-to-riches story of Antonin Carême, a culinary talent who emerged from poverty in Paris and rose to stardom as the first celebrity chef. But while he dreams of only becoming the world's most famous chef, Carême's talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France.

What is Carême about?

Based on the book by multi-award-winning historian and actor Ian Kelly, Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, the First Celebrity Chef, the series tells the "thrilling" story of Antonin Carême, the world's first celebrity chef. It follows Carême's rise from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon's Europe.

The full synopsis reads: "Carême is an orphan blessed with god-like culinary talent, who dreams of only one thing: to become the most famous chef in the world and to give letters of nobility to a new art, the 'Gastronomy'.

"Carême's ambition attracts the attention of the most Machiavellian man of his time, Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, who has elevated French politics to a fine art. Talleyrand ensnares Carême, who could become a great chef … but must first become a spy for France."

It concludes: "Based on a true story, Carême takes us through the harsh, miserable reality of 19th-century kitchens juxtaposed with the magnificent opulence of the mansions and sophisticated aristocrats they serve, where manipulation is king. Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?"

Who stars in Carême?

Benjamin Voisin (Lost Illusions, Summer of 85) leads the cast as Carême, alongside Jérémie Renier (My Way, Saint Laurent), who plays political genius Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord and Lyna Khoudri (Papicha, November), who stars as Henriette, Carême's lover and most dangerous threat.

Alice Da Luz also stars in the drama.

Carême release date

Carême premieres on Apple TV+ on 30 April with the first two episodes. The remaining episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday through 11 June 2025.