Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Apple TV+'s steamy 8-part rags-to-riches period drama will be your next TV obsession
Subscribe
Apple TV+'s steamy 8-part rags-to-riches period drama will be your next TV obsession
woman and man embracing© Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s steamy 8-part rags-to-riches period drama will be your next TV obsession

The regency-set series Carême tells the story of the first celebrity chef 

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Looking for a sultry new period drama to sink your teeth into? Apple TV+ has got you covered. 

Carême, a steamy, regency-set eight-part series, tells the rags-to-riches story of Antonin Carême, a culinary talent who emerged from poverty in Paris and rose to stardom as the first celebrity chef. But while he dreams of only becoming the world's most famous chef, Carême's talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France.

Keep reading for more details. 

What is Carême about? 

Based on the book by multi-award-winning historian and actor Ian Kelly, Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, the First Celebrity Chef, the series tells the "thrilling" story of Antonin Carême, the world's first celebrity chef. It follows Carême's rise from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon's Europe. 

The full synopsis reads: "Carême is an orphan blessed with god-like culinary talent, who dreams of only one thing: to become the most famous chef in the world and to give letters of nobility to a new art, the 'Gastronomy'.

man brushing small pyramid© Apple TV+
Benjamin Voisin leads the cast of Carême

"Carême's ambition attracts the attention of the most Machiavellian man of his time, Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, who has elevated French politics to a fine art. Talleyrand ensnares Carême, who could become a great chef … but must first become a spy for France."

close-up of woman in period clothing© Apple TV+
The series tells the rags-to-riches tale of chef Antonin Carême

It concludes: "Based on a true story, Carême takes us through the harsh, miserable reality of 19th-century kitchens juxtaposed with the magnificent opulence of the mansions and sophisticated aristocrats they serve, where manipulation is king. Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?"

Who stars in Carême? 

Benjamin Voisin (Lost Illusions, Summer of 85) leads the cast as Carême, alongside Jérémie Renier (My Way, Saint Laurent), who plays political genius Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord and Lyna Khoudri (Papicha, November), who stars as Henriette, Carême's lover and most dangerous threat.

woman in period clothing sitting in bath© Apple TV+
The eight-part series tells of Antonin Carême's rise to stardom

Alice Da Luz also stars in the drama. 

Carême release date

Carême premieres on Apple TV+ on 30 April with the first two episodes. The remaining episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday through 11 June 2025.

WATCH: The trailer for Carême

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More