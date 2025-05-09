Today's Craig Melvin reveals mistake that could result in 'divorce' — and his co-stars agree

Today's Craig Melvin is married to sports anchor Lindsay Czarniak, and the couple share two children, son, Delano, and daughter, Sybil.

However, during a segment on the NBC daytime show on Thursday 8 May, the TV star admitted that their relationship would be over in a flash if he decided to gift her with an alternative to flowers - a bouquet made out of cardboard!

The anchors - including Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly - were discussing alternative gifts to flowers for Mother's Day, and were showing an arrangement of paper flowers set out on the news desk.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Craig Melvin thinks he would end up 'divorced' if he ever gave his wife cardboard flowers!

Craig took one look at them and exclaimed: "If I showed up at home and gave these to my wife, I'd be headed for divorce."

"Confirmed," Savannah said. "There'd be a blanket and a pillow on the couch, Craig," Carson added. Being diplomatic, Savannah noted that the flowers looked better on the TV, but that when they were turned to the side, it was another story.

© NBC Craig Melvin was not impressed with the idea of paper flowers

Craig then turned to Al Roker, and asked him if he would give the flowers to his wife Deborah Roberts. "If that's the last thing I ever wanted to do," he replied dryly.

Craig is known for his tongue-in-cheek humor and often comes out with one-liners on the show. He's been happily married since 2011, and lives with his family in Connecticut.

© NBC A closer look at the cardboard flowers

The star commutes into the city every weekday to host Today, and his mornings have got a lot earlier this year, having taken over from Hoda Kotb on the main show each morning, alongside Savannah.

On his first day in his new role, on January 13, Craig's wife and children surprised him on the show, along with his parents, Lawrence and Betty-Jo.

© Getty Images Craig and his wife Lindsay Czarniak

"When I left this morning, you were all in bed!" Craig said to his family in disbelief. Craig loves nothing more than being a father and opened up about being a dad-of-two in a blog post for People shortly after his daughter's arrival.

"Paternity leave has also given me the chance to reflect on priorities. Like many of you, one of life’s greatest challenges for me has become unplugging from the noise that consumes so much of our lives," he shared.

"Resisting the urge to check a timeline, news feed, clever tweet or email even while on paternity leave has been difficult, but I've actually been proud of my ability to stay present. Not every day or all day, but certainly better than when I'm on the clock."