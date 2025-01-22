Today's Savannah Guthrie's timely warning to Craig Melvin amid new role

Savannah Guthrie had an important warning for her Today co-anchor Craig Melvin, two weeks after he replaced Hoda Kotb on the show.

Savannah has been a steadfast team member for over 14 years and knows a thing or two about how to stay refreshed and ready for the constant early mornings. She was ready to impart some wisdom on her good friend, especially regarding the importance of sleep.

"I was up late last night," Craig shared with his colleague on Tuesday's show.

"Again?" Savannah asked. "You know this is a marathon, not a sprint. If you stay up every night watching football and getting up early, this cannot last."

"I'm gonna have to recondition myself," the father of two said before adding that he needed to "see if the Ohio State Buckeyes could vanquish their opponents."

Working on a breakfast show means an incredibly early start for the crew; previously, Craig only hosted the third hour of Today, but after moving to the 7 am and 8 am slots, he will have to make changes to get some shut-eye.

The 45-year-old took over from Hoda after her exit on January 10, following over 17 years with the network.

Upon her departure, the Today veteran wrote a surprise poem for the new anchor to celebrate his promotion and welcome him with open arms.

"I'm moving forward, so reach back your hand. Grab the baton, your world will expand. The adventures are endless, the people so dear. Great memories await, year after year," Hoda wrote.

© Getty Images Hoda stepped down on January 10 to spend more time with her young daughters

"Day One! You are ready surrounded by love. Your team is the kind you can only dream of. Savannah, Al and Carson are here! With partners like these, your runway is clear."

She continued: "From out on the plaza, to inside 30 Rock, your fans are so eager, they're watching the clock. The time has arrived to rise like the sun. I am cheering for you, and a fabulous run!"

Since stepping into the role, Craig revealed to Parade that he is still adjusting to the earlier wake-up call.

© Bravo Craig revealed that he stays up late to watch the football

"I'm sleeping right now with my eyes open; I'm exhausted," he said.

As for his co-anchor, Craig couldn't be happier to be by Savannah's side to bring America the latest news.

"We've become legit friends," he told the publication. '" We've got kids that have hung out together, and we've hung out together, so we don't have to fake it."

© Instagram Craig and Savannah are close friends

"The audience can tell when the chemistry is manufactured, and we haven't had to manufacture anything," he added. "Which makes it even easier. I'm really excited to be on this adventure with my sister."

Hoda departed the show to spend more time with her growing daughters, Haley and Hope. She told Today.com how having a later bedtime will be a new treat for her girls.

"I'm going to let [my daughters] take more trips and stay up a little later because part of the reason I put them to bed at that hour is because I've got to go to bed," she said.

"I'm like, 'Goodnight! Everyone's going to bed.' They're like, 'It's 6:30!' I'm like, 'Yeah, lights out!'"