Antiques Roadshow expert stunned as guest refuses to sell 'priceless' painting

A guest on Antiques Roadshow stunned viewers and expert Rupert Maas after refusing to sell a portrait believed to be among the most valuable paintings ever featured on the show.

The artwork, a striking portrait by Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema, was presented during a special episode filmed at Arley Hall in Cheshire.

Family history behind the portrait

The painting depicts Leopold Lowenstam, a 19th-century engraver and close friend of the artist. It was brought to the show by Lowenstam’s great-great-grandson, who shared its extraordinary history.

Speaking to Rupert, he explained: “He and the artist were close friends, and my great-great-grandmother was governess to Alma-Tadema’s children. The portrait was a wedding gift in 1883 and shown at the Royal Academy.”

Alma-Tadema's significance

Rupert, clearly impressed, praised the work as exceptional. “Alma-Tadema was a Neoclassical painter,” he said. “He is the most valuable Victorian artist today.”

He explained the artist's commercial legacy: “One of his paintings recently sold for £27.4 million in New York. That’s the highest price paid for a Victorian painting.”

While this piece was smaller, Rupert said its value could still be “substantial.”

Rupert Maas offers expert analysis

Examining the portrait, Rupert noted: “This is very, very good. It shows a more painterly side of Alma-Tadema, compared to his famous scenes of marble benches and togas.”

He added: “This could be one of the best paintings we’ve ever seen on Antiques Roadshow. It’s a remarkable work.”

However, when it came to the subject of selling the piece, the guest made his stance clear.

Guest declines to sell 'priceless' family heirloom

Despite the potential for a life-changing valuation, the owner told Rupert he had no intention of selling.

The painting had been in the family for generations, passed down through descendants since it was first gifted as a wedding present. For the guest, its personal value far outweighed any financial offer.

He said simply: “It means too much to us. It’s part of our family’s story.”

Viewers left stunned by decision

Audience members watching the episode expressed amazement at both the portrait’s history and the guest’s emotional attachment.

One viewer wrote on social media: “Incredible to see something of such value. I’d be tempted to sell, but I admire his decision to keep it.”

Another posted: “That portrait deserves to be in a museum – absolutely breathtaking.”

What happens next

Since filming, the portrait has undergone expert restoration and is due to be displayed at Leighton House in West London.

The exhibition will give the public a chance to view a painting once hidden away in a private home and now recognised as one of the Roadshow’s greatest finds.

While many Antiques Roadshow guests are surprised by high valuations, few walk away with something called “one of the best ever seen” and choose to keep it.

Rupert Maas summed it up best: “It’s not just about the money. Sometimes, the most valuable pieces are the ones people choose not to part with.”

Antiques Roadshow airs Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.