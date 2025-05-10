Antiques Roadshow reveals astonishing value of £1 car boot brooch

An Antiques Roadshow expert has revealed the astonishing true value of a brooch purchased for just £1 at a car boot sale, leaving its owner stunned.

Filmed at the picturesque Alexandra Gardens in Cardiff, jewellery expert Joanna Hardy met with a guest whose remarkable collection was mostly sourced from car boot sales.

The owner revealed her talent for discovering hidden gems among ordinary trinkets. When asked by Joanna where she typically buys her jewellery, the guest smiled and replied: "A car boot."

Remarkable bargain hunting

© BBC There was a real treasure found on this week's Antiques Roadshow

Among the standout pieces was a delicate blue flower brooch, purchased for a mere £1 because it was broken. Joanna could hardly believe the price, exclaiming: "A pound!"

Examining the item closely, Joanna noted: "It is broken, you're quite right, you can see that it's come away."

However, the damage didn't detract significantly from its value.

Hidden history revealed

© BBC The guest was stunned by the valuation

Joanna explained the fascinating origins of the piece, revealing that the brooch’s flower petals were originally made around 1900 to 1915 as shirt studs, later converted into a brooch.

She described the brooch, set with beautifully calibrated sapphires and diamonds, as "absolutely exquisite".

Joanna then delivered the astonishing valuation: "You'd probably be looking at about £3,000 to £4,000."

The owner was visibly overwhelmed, exclaiming: "What! Good grief. Oh my days."

More impressive finds

© BBC A most impressive find on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow

Another remarkable find in the guest’s car boot collection was an emerald necklace. Bought for just £3.50, Joanna confirmed it was indeed crafted from 22-carat gold with genuine emeralds, valuing it at approximately £800.

Joanna also appraised two additional brooches from the collection. One circular, 18-carat gold brooch with a central diamond, bought for just £2, was valued at £1,000.

A flower-shaped brooch featuring three diamonds, bought for a similar price, was valued between £800 and £1,200.

Expert admiration

© BBC The Antiques Roadshow's expert was so pleased with the find

Joanna couldn’t hide her admiration for the guest’s incredible talent for spotting valuable jewellery.

"Frankly, you've done extremely well," Joanna praised, clearly impressed with the modest prices paid for such valuable pieces.

Laughing, the jewellery expert joked: "It never happens to me, I tell you."

A rare post-modernist ring

© BBC This was a really rare find

The guest also showed Joanna two rings purchased from a shop twenty years ago for similarly modest sums.

One ring particularly caught Joanna's eye, identified as a creation by celebrated post-modernist jeweller Alan Gard.

"It's very highly collected, 18-carat gold with diamonds," Joanna said, giving it a valuation of around £3,000 to £4,000.

© BBC The Antiques Roadshow expert

The guest was again left astonished, remarking: "Wow. My word."

This episode is yet another example of Antiques Roadshow’s appeal, proving that hidden gems can still be discovered in unexpected places.

The programme continues to fascinate viewers with stories of everyday people uncovering treasures in the most unlikely scenarios, making the dream of stumbling across something valuable at a car boot sale seem possible for everyone.

Antiques Roadshow airs on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer.