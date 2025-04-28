Antiques Roadshow guest 'can't believe' £2.50 charity shop brooch's shock real value

An Antiques Roadshow guest was left speechless after discovering a brooch bought for just £2.50 could be worth thousands.

The latest episode, filmed at Thirlestane Castle in the Scottish Borders, aired on Sunday, April 27, and wasted no time in delivering a jaw-dropping moment for viewers.

A hidden treasure from a charity shop

© BBC Antiques Roadshow's expert reveals huge valuation for a brooch

The guest explained to expert Susan Rumfitt that she had picked up the brooch in a charity shop along with a handful of costume jewellery.

However, something about the piece made her question its authenticity.

"The clasp was broken when I bought it," she said. "I took it to a little jeweller and asked if he'd mend it. He did, and when I asked if it was worth anything, he said 'not really' but added, 'if you're selling it, I'll buy it for £50'."

This made the guest suspicious that the item might be more valuable than she first thought.

A remarkable piece of Victorian jewellery

© BBC This brooch was worth a small fortune

Susan examined the brooch carefully before revealing it dated back to around 1870.

Made up of sapphires and diamonds, the piece was crafted in the shape of two intertwined hearts.

"You've got a very devotional and romantic piece of jewellery," Susan said. "Perhaps it was given as a marriage gift."

She explained that the sapphires symbolised devotion while the diamonds represented everlasting love.

An eye-watering valuation

© BBC Antiques Roadshow guest was shocked by the high valuation of her brooch

Susan then delivered the news that the brooch could be worth between £2,000 and £3,000 if put up for auction.

The guest, visibly stunned, gasped: "Oh my goodness," as she struggled to gather her composure.

"I wasn't expecting that, not at all," she said. "Maybe £100, £200 because I've had it a while, but never in the thousands."

It was a true highlight of the episode and a reminder that hidden treasures can turn up in the most unexpected places.

A series of surprises for viewers

© BBC Antiques Roadshow's expert was amazed by the brooch

The episode follows a string of memorable valuations on the show.

In a recent broadcast from Swanage Pier and Seafront, another guest was left stunned when a family painting by Samuel John Lamorna Birch was appraised at £2,000 to £3,000.

The painting had originally been bought directly from the artist for just £20 during a family holiday.

Expert Alexandra Grill confirmed the painting's value, leaving the guest and viewers equally astonished.

A reminder of Antiques Roadshow magic

© BBC Antiques Roadshow was shocked by the valuation

Antiques Roadshow continues to deliver emotional and surprising moments for guests and viewers alike.

Whether it’s a £2.50 brooch turning out to be a Victorian treasure or a forgotten painting fetching a small fortune, the programme remains a firm Sunday night favourite.

Antiques Roadshow airs Sundays on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.