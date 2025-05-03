Antiques Roadshow guest left stunned as 'disgusting' find is worth a fortune

A guest on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow was left visibly stunned after an unusual and “disgusting” item brought along from a car boot sale was given a staggering valuation.

The long-running series, now in its 45th year, continues to surprise viewers with rare and fascinating discoveries. But few could have predicted the value of this particular find.

A rare set of 18th-century false teeth

The episode, filmed at Ightham Mote in Kent, saw expert John Foster presented with a full set of 18th-century gold-plated false teeth. The teeth were complete with springs and porcelain fittings, and Foster admitted it was something he had always wanted to see on the show.

Holding the dentures, he told the owner: “I’ve been doing the Roadshow for over 10 years now and this is the one thing I’ve always wanted to see.”

Despite the oddity of the item, John was clearly fascinated. He added: “I know you’re going to think I’m weird but why have you got them?”

A surprising discovery at a car boot fair

The guest explained the teeth were found in a box of miscellaneous items his father had purchased for a few pounds at a car boot sale. They had been sitting unnoticed at the bottom of the box.

John went on to explain the historical background of the piece, highlighting its rare materials and importance. He confirmed: “One plate is gold, the springs are gold and the pins that hold the teeth are in gold. You’d be pretty wealthy if you had a set of teeth like this.”

The shocking history of antique dentures

Perhaps most surprising was the history behind dentures in the 18th and 19th centuries. John shared: “During the 18th century, the wealthy consumed huge amounts of sugar. Their teeth were generally in awful condition, and there was a real need for effective dental solutions.”

He added: “Some of the earliest dentures were made with teeth taken from the battlefield. After battles like Waterloo, people would collect the teeth from dead soldiers and sell them to be made into dentures.”

The audience gasped at the detail, with John commenting: “I know it is disgusting and horrible, but it’s a fascinating history.”

A rare survivor with a high value

John dated the teeth to around 1850–1860, and praised their condition and craftsmanship. “The fact that they’re porcelain, I love,” he said. “They are incredibly rare. The fact that they’re gold, the fact that they’re porcelain, I’d say [they’d sell for] £2,000 to £2,500.”

The guest was visibly shocked by the valuation, responding simply: “Woah! I’m amazed!”

John concluded: “This is a rare survivor,” and thanked the owner for bringing the item onto the show.

A reminder of the show's lasting appeal

Antiques Roadshow continues to draw strong audiences thanks to moments like this. The combination of personal stories, forgotten heirlooms and expert insight makes for compelling Sunday night viewing.

In this case, what looked like a strange and grim curiosity turned out to be a rare and valuable piece of history. It’s moments like these that remind viewers why the show remains so popular decades after its debut.

The expert knowledge shared each week often adds far more than just a price tag — and this episode was a perfect example.

You can watch Antiques Roadshow on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One or catch up on BBC iPlayer.