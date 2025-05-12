The Piano viewers all saying the same thing about 'tough' latest episode

Channel 4's heartwarming reality show The Piano continued on Sunday night – and the latest batch of contestants sparked a reaction from viewers.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the series follows the search for the UK's best amateur pianists, with musicians Mika and Jon Batiste secretly watching and assessing the performers playing in train stations across the nation.

In the latest episode, Claudia, Mika and Jon brought their piano to Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 as their last stop before the mentoring stage. Among the musicians performing for them were a pilot, a music teacher and a charity worker.

It's safe to say viewers were impressed by the level of talent showcased during the episode, with many commenting on the tough decision facing the judges.

© Channel 4 Londoner Josiah impressed the judges in Sunday's episode of The Piano

Taking to social media, fans questioned how the judges would choose between 26-year-old Londoner Josiah, who performed an incredible rendition of Chopin's 'Etude Op. 10 No. 4', and Brazilian performer Edison's amazing take on 'Allegro Appassionato' by Alexandre Levy.

One person penned: "Goodness me, now Edison is brilliant, how will they choose tonight? Josiah for me #thepiano," while another added: "Loved Edison too. Really good pianists tonight. Difficult choice."

© Channel 4 Edison delivered an incredible performance of 'Allegro Appassionato' by Alexandre Levy

A third person wrote: "Great performances tonight, at least 3 should go through to the concert... great episode tonight," while another remarked: "I can't pick just 1 tonight so hard #ThePiano."

At the end of the episode, Mika and Jon decided to take Josiah through to the final concert, which will see all of the chosen pianists play live at a sold-out auditorium, competing for the chance to be crowned this year's winner.

What happened to Lang Lang on The Piano?

Fans of the show will have noticed Lang Lang's absence from the latest season. The award-winning pianist usually appears as a judge and mentor alongside Mika. However, last year it was announced that Lang Lang would not appear in season three due to a clash between the filming schedule and his international concert commitments.

© Channel 4 Lang Lang was unable to feature in the series due to a clash between the filming schedule and his international concert commitments

In a statement, Lang Lang said: "Being a mentor on The Piano and spending time with the talented pianists has been a true joy. The level of talent I have witnessed has been phenomenal, and it has been a privilege to see the love for playing the piano across the UK."

He added that he would miss Claudia and Mika "terribly".

Instead, Mika is joined by musician and composer Jon Batiste, who boasts an impressive career, having worked with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Lana Del Rey, Prince, Lenny Kravitz, and Ed Sheeran.

© Channel 4 Jon Batiste joined the show for season three

The award-winning musician won the 2022 Grammy Award for Album of the Year, and became the second black musician to win the Academy Award for Best Original Score in 2020 for his work on the score for the animated film Soul.

The Piano is available to stream on Channel 4.