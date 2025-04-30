Our Farm Next Door viewers all saying same thing about return of Amanda Owen's show

Amanda Owen and her family returned to our screens on Tuesday night in series two of their More4 reality show, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids – and fans have given their verdict on the opening episode.

The series, which is a follow-up to Our Yorkshire Farm, sees 'Yorkshire Shepherdess' Amanda, her ex-husband Clive and their children renovate a derelict farmhouse, Anty John's, which is just a stone's throw away from their family home, Ravenseat, in the Yorkshire Dales.

It's safe to say the season two premiere went down a storm with viewers, with many praising the episode on social media.

One person wrote: "Great program, looking forward to next episode," while another added: "Just loved episode 1, cannot wait for next week's."

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive renovate the derelict farmhouse, Anty John's, in the More4 series

A third viewer penned: "Love the new series guys!! As usual, an absolute gem!"

Other viewers couldn't help but comment on how much Amanda and Clive's children have grown since we last saw them in season one, which premiered in October last year.

© LORNA ROACH The show returned with its second season on Tuesday

One fan wrote: "Your kids are growing up in the blink of an eye and all fabulous," while another agreed, adding: "They're all growing up so fast."

What to expect from Our Farm Next Door season two

The observational documentary series sees Amanda, Clive and their nine children work alongside a team of local tradespeople to breathe new life into a derelict farmhouse, which is known locally as Anty John's. As they slowly make their ambitious vision a reality, they must tackle changing seasons and elements along the way, whilst also facing the challenges that come with restoring a listed property in a remote location.

© LORNA ROACH Viewers praised the opening episode of season two

In season one, viewers watched as Amanda delved into the farmhouse's past and revealed the fascinating part its former owners played in local history.

In the opening episode of season two, Clive contemplates a future where he can put his feet up as he recovers from a hip operation.

© Instagram Amanda and Clive share nine children

According to Leeds-based production company Wise Owl Films, viewers can expect "the hard work to continue" in season two, as well as "plenty of laughs, balmy sunny days, a winter wonderland, goats in coats and the return of Tony the Pony as we enjoy Summer to Spring in the new series of Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive & Kids."

What has Amanda said about her children's future on the farm?

Ahead of series one, Amanda told HELLO! that she and Clive won't be handing anything to their children "on a plate".

When asked if she thought the children might take control of the farm one day, the mum-of-nine said: "Maybe. You just don't know what's around the corner. My son Sidney (12) is absolutely hellbent on being a farmer. Miles (16) too, he loves his farming. I just want to be able to facilitate that. I'm not going, 'Here's your farm, get on with it', because that's no lesson learned whatsoever."

© Instagram The derelict cottage is near to the family's home, Ravenseat

She added: "Clive and I will give them opportunities, but we won't hand it to them on a plate."

Our Farm Next Door is available to watch on Channel 4. Episode two airs on Tuesday, 6 May on More4 at 9pm.