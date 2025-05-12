Damian Lewis makes very rare appearance with kids shared with late wife Helen McCrory

Damian Lewis has made a very rare appearance with his two teenage children Manon and Gulliver, who joined their dad for the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday night. The 54-year-old actor was nominated for his role as King Henry VIII in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light - and clearly wanted his two youngsters to join him for the celebratory evening.

The actor shares Manon, 18, and Gulliver, 17, with his late wife Helen McCrory, who tragically passed away aged 52 back in 2021. The teenagers' both looked like the image of their parents, with Manon sharing her dad's red locks, while Gulliver has his mother's dark hair. The family kept their look demure, with the men wearing tailored suits, while Manon wore a black halter neck dress.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Manon McCrory-Lewis, Damian Lewis and Gulliver McCrory-Lewi

Damian usually keeps his personal life very private, but spoke to The Times about the loss of his wife, and how his children had been coping.

He said: "She’s left our beautiful children, Manon and Gully, too early, but they have been prepared for life. They have in them the fearlessness, wit, curiosity, talent and beauty of their mother. She has exhorted us to be courageous and not afraid.

"As she said repeatedly to the children, "Don’t be sad, because even though I’m about to snuff it, I’ve lived the life I wanted to.'"

© Mike Marsland/WireImage John Watcyn Lewis, Manon McCrory-Lewis, Damian Lewis and Gulliver McCrory-Lewis at the BAFTAs

He also joked about trying to cook for his kids alongside Nick Grimshaw and Angela Harnett on their podcast Dish, saying: "I do cook. I like it. My daughter won't let me cook for her anymore. She's vegetarian and she's become very particular about how she cooks. I bought her an air fryer."

© Karwai Tang Helen passed away in 2021

Unfortunately Damian didn't take home the Supporting Actor accolade at the BAFTAs, which went to Ariyon Bakare for Mr Loverman. Wolf Hall also missed out on the Best Drama award, which went to Blue Lights. The hit BBC show follows Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell as he tries to survive the political turbulence of King Henry VIII's court. Taking to X to discuss Wolf Hall's lack of awards, one person wrote: "How on earth is it possible that [Damian] didn’t get the BAFTA?" Another person wrote: "Glad Lennie James won - that was definitely a winning performance. But strangely they left out Sir Mark Rylance for #WolfHall I thought he would be a definite winner."

A third person added: "Dear oh dear. #WolfHall has not won the #BAFTA2025 award for best drama. I have no words. Get your act together @BAFTA."