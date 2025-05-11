BAFTA TV Awards 2025 LIVE: Best moments and winners as they happen

The biggest night in the British TV industry calendar, the BAFTA TV Awards, has rolled around once again, offering the chance to celebrate the best shows and performances from over the past year.

The annual event, which has partnered with Samsung this year, is hosted by Alan Cumming and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.

Leading the field this year is Richard Gadd's Netflix drama, Baby Reindeer, with eight nominations, while ITV's hard-hitting series, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Disney+'s bonkbuster Rivals and Apple TV+'s spy series, Slow Horses, follow closely behind with six nods each.

As the brightest stars in the industry flock to London's Royal Festival Hall, where they'll sip on Casillero del Diablo and wait to find out if they're walking home a winner or empty-handed, here are the best moments from the night as they happen.

BAFTA TV AWARDS 2025 WINNERS LIVE Supporting actress – Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Supporting actor – Ariyon Bakare (Mr Loverman)

Reality – The Jury: Murder Trial

Limited drama – Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Scripted comedy – Alma's Not Normal

Children's scripted – CBeebies' As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe

Children's non-scripted – FYI Investigates: Disability and Me

Sport – Paris 2024 Olympics Production Team

Factual series – To Catch a Copper

Live event coverage – Glastonbury 2024

Male performance in a comedy programme – Danny Dyer (Mr Bigstuff)

Female performance in a comedy – Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey: The Finale)

Single documentary – Ukraine: Enemy In the Woods

Current affairs – State of Rage

Soap – EastEnders

Specialist factual – Atomic People

News coverage – BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special

International – Shõgun

Shortform – Quiet Life

Drama series –

Leading actress –

Leading Actor –

Entertainment –

Entertainment performance –

Factual entertainment –

P&O Cruises Memorable moment –

Daytime –

© Getty Images for BAFTA Red carpet arrivals TV's biggest stars hit the red carpet on Sunday, with the likes of Jessie J, Emily Atack and Maura Higgins showcasing some incredible fashion looks. Check out our list of the best-dressed stars.

© BBC/Rob Parfitt Biggest snubs There were some notable absentees from this year's nominations list, including the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, which was passed over in the entertainment category, as well as actors Mark Rylance for Wolf Hall and Eddie Redmayne for The Day of the Jackal, who failed to secure nominations in the Leading Actor category.

© Ed Miller/Netflix Who is likely to win big this year? Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs The Post Office were two of the most-talked-about shows of 2024, and considering both series received multiple nominations, we'd expect both to walk away with at least one award on Sunday night. This year's most-nominated shows are Baby Reindeer, with eight nods, followed by Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Rivals and Slow Horses, which all received six. Other shows with multiple nominations are Say Nothing and Life and Death in Gaza, which both received four nods.

© Getty Images Who is hosting this year? Scottish actor Alan Cumming hosts the 2025 awards, taking the reigns from comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, who have helmed the last two ceremonies. Alan, 60, boasts an impressive TV, film and stage career, having won a Tony award for his performance in Cabaret, as well as a BAFTA for Outstanding Contribution To Film & Television in 2018. In recent years, he has hosted the US version of The Traitors, which won him an Emmy.

© Ray Tang/Shutterstock How to watch TV BAFTAs 2025 The ceremony will be broadcast from 7pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer. Viewers watching in America, Canada and Australia, can tune into Britbox.