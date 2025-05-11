Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BAFTA TV Awards 2025 LIVE: Best moments and winners as they happen
Bafta award, Alan Cumming split image

Alan Cumming is the host of the 2025 show

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
1 hour ago
The biggest night in the British TV industry calendar, the BAFTA TV Awards, has rolled around once again, offering the chance to celebrate the best shows and performances from over the past year. 

The annual event, which has partnered with Samsung this year, is hosted by Alan Cumming and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm. 

Leading the field this year is Richard Gadd's Netflix drama, Baby Reindeer, with eight nominations, while ITV's hard-hitting series, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Disney+'s bonkbuster Rivals and Apple TV+'s spy series, Slow Horses, follow closely behind with six nods each. 

As the brightest stars in the industry flock to London's Royal Festival Hall, where they'll sip on Casillero del Diablo and wait to find out if they're walking home a winner or empty-handed, here are the best moments from the night as they happen.

BAFTA TV AWARDS 2025 WINNERS LIVE

  • Supporting actress – Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
  • Supporting actor – Ariyon Bakare (Mr Loverman)
  • Reality – The Jury: Murder Trial
  • Limited drama – Mr Bates vs The Post Office
  • Scripted comedy – Alma's Not Normal
  • Children's scripted – CBeebies' As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe
  • Children's non-scripted – FYI Investigates: Disability and Me
  • Sport – Paris 2024 Olympics Production Team
  • Factual series – To Catch a Copper 
  • Live event coverage – Glastonbury 2024
  • Male performance in a comedy programme – Danny Dyer (Mr Bigstuff)
  • Female performance in a comedy – Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey: The Finale)
  • Single documentary – Ukraine: Enemy In the Woods 
  • Current affairs – State of Rage
  • Soap – EastEnders
  • Specialist factual – Atomic People 
  • News coverage – BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special 
  • International – Shõgun
  • Shortform – Quiet Life 
  • Drama series –
  • Leading actress –
  • Leading Actor – 
  • Entertainment –
  • Entertainment performance –
  • Factual entertainment –
  • P&O Cruises Memorable moment –
  • Daytime –
Emily Atack in a white dress with a leg split on the red carpet© Getty Images for BAFTA

Red carpet arrivals

TV's biggest stars hit the red carpet on Sunday, with the likes of Jessie J, Emily Atack and Maura Higgins showcasing some incredible fashion looks. Check out our list of the best-dressed stars

Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly© BBC/Rob Parfitt

Biggest snubs

There were some notable absentees from this year's nominations list, including the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, which was passed over in the entertainment category, as well as actors Mark Rylance for Wolf Hall and Eddie Redmayne for The Day of the Jackal, who failed to secure nominations in the Leading Actor category. 

Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn and Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer© Ed Miller/Netflix

Who is likely to win big this year?

Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs The Post Office were two of the most-talked-about shows of 2024, and considering both series received multiple nominations, we'd expect both to walk away with at least one award on Sunday night. 

This year's most-nominated shows are Baby Reindeer, with eight nods, followed by Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Rivals and Slow Horses, which all received six. 

Other shows with multiple nominations are Say Nothing and Life and Death in Gaza, which both received four nods.

"I thought Bob the Drag Queen was hilarious. Phaedra [Parks] in season 2 – hilarious."© Getty Images

Who is hosting this year?

Scottish actor Alan Cumming hosts the 2025 awards, taking the reigns from comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, who have helmed the last two ceremonies. 

Alan, 60, boasts an impressive TV, film and stage career, having won a Tony award for his performance in Cabaret, as well as a BAFTA for Outstanding Contribution To Film & Television in 2018.

In recent years, he has hosted the US version of The Traitors, which won him an Emmy. 

BAFTA Masks© Ray Tang/Shutterstock

How to watch TV BAFTAs 2025

The ceremony will be broadcast from 7pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

Viewers watching in America, Canada and Australia, can tune into Britbox.

WATCH: The best dressed at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025

