Dianne Buswell 'shaking like a leaf' as she marks major first – boyfriend Joe Sugg watches in tears

Congratulations are in order for Dianne Buswell, who won the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday.

The Strictly Come Dancing star picked up her first BAFTA for her waltz with comedian Chris McCausland to 'You'll Never Walk Alone' during the latest series of the BBC show, which they won.

Chris wasn't there to accept the award, with Dianne explaining his absence with a joke. "This is what happens when he insists on driving himself to these events," she said, adding that Chris "told me to say that".

Meanwhile, Dianne's boyfriend Joe Sugg was in tears as he supported his girlfriend from the sidelines.

Joe Sugg was in tears as he supported Dianne from the sidelines

Dianne and Chris won a BAFTA for their waltz