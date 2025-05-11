Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dianne Buswell 'shaking like a leaf' as she marks major first – boyfriend Joe Sugg watches in tears
Subscribe
Dianne Buswell 'shaking like a leaf' as she marks major first – boyfriend Joe Sugg watches in tears

Dianne Buswell 'shaking like a leaf' as she marks major first – boyfriend Joe Sugg watches in tears

The Strictly Come Dancing star won her first BAFTA on Sunday 

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Congratulations are in order for Dianne Buswell, who won the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday.

The Strictly Come Dancing star picked up her first BAFTA for her waltz with comedian Chris McCausland to 'You'll Never Walk Alone' during the latest series of the BBC show, which they won.

Chris wasn't there to accept the award, with Dianne explaining his absence with a joke. "This is what happens when he insists on driving himself to these events," she said, adding that Chris "told me to say that".

Meanwhile, Dianne's boyfriend Joe Sugg was in tears as he supported his girlfriend from the sidelines. 

Joe Sugg in tears at BAFTAs© BBC
Joe Sugg was in tears as he supported Dianne from the sidelines

The other nominees were:

two people dancing© BBC/Guy Levy
Dianne and Chris won a BAFTA for their waltz
  • Bridgerton: the carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope
  • Gavin & Stacey: The Finale: Mick stands up at Smithy's wedding
  • Mr Bates vs the Post Office: Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline 
  • Rivals: Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis 
  • The Traitors: Diane's big reveal - "Paul isn't my son… but Ross is!"

Keep up to date with all things Strictly, from the backstage gossip and romance rumours, judges ' verdicts and exclusives

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More