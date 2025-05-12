The Chase viewers left baffled by contestant's Prince Harry blunder

The Chase viewers were quick to react on social media after a contestant made an unexpected mistake during a question about Prince Harry.

Friday’s episode of the ITV quiz show saw four new contestants – Gill, Edward, Aiden and Rushelle – compete against Shaun Wallace, also known as the Dark Destroyer.

Aiden, from South Shields, impressed early on in the game, answering several cash builder questions correctly before securing his place in the Final Chase.

However, a question about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left fans at home stunned.

The royal question that caught viewers off guard

© Getty The Chase viewers were baffled by the contestants' Prince Harry blunder

During Aiden’s head-to-head with Shaun, he was asked about Meghan Markle’s Suits character, Rachel Zane, and who she married in real life.

The multiple-choice options were Elon Musk, George Clooney and Prince Harry.

Despite Meghan and Harry’s globally publicised wedding in 2018, Aiden selected George Clooney as his answer.

It didn’t take long for Shaun to choose the correct option. “Prince Harry,” he answered confidently, before adding: “They got married in May 2018.”

Reaction from fans online

© ITV Bradley Walsh is the presenter of The Chase

Viewers were quick to express their disbelief.

One viewer on X (formerly Twitter) posted: “He couldn’t remember Ginge and Cringe. If only they weren’t so publicity shy #thechase.”

Another joked: “Prince Harry/George Clooney = same thing… #TheChase.”

A third wrote: “#TheChase Harry and Meghan. The only couple who went abroad to invade their own privacy.”

The mistake stood out even more given the global attention the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

A tough Final Chase

© ITV Bradley Walsh was shocked by the blunder

Despite the royal mix-up, Aiden joined Gill and Edward in the final round.

The team only managed 12 correct answers, leaving Shaun with an easy target.

He caught them quickly, and Bradley Walsh admitted: “You needed 18 or 19.”

Shaun remained gracious, telling the team: “They were a bit unlucky with their questions. But at the end of the day, it was just another day at the office.”

A reminder of Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding

Meghan Markle hugs Prince Harry

The error came as a surprise to fans, considering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was one of the most talked-about royal events of the last decade.

The couple wed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in May 2018, watched by an estimated global audience of 1.9 billion people.

Meghan, who played Rachel Zane on Suits for seven years, left the show when she became engaged to Harry in 2017.

George and Amal Clooney were guests at the wedding but were not involved in any family ties beyond friendship.

What it says about The Chase’s audience

© ITV Bradley Walsh is a fan favourite of The Chase viewers

Royal-related questions are typically straightforward for UK quiz show contestants.

But moments like these are a reminder that under pressure, even simple questions can lead to unexpected answers.

As a senior online reporter, I’ve seen how The Chase regularly trends online when contestants slip up, especially when it involves figures as recognisable as Prince Harry.

The programme’s mix of pressure, personality and fast-paced gameplay is a winning formula for ITV, with loyal viewers tuning in every weekday.

The Chase continues weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.