The Chase star Darragh Ennis reveals surprising career away from ITV studios

The Chase favourite Darragh Ennis has shared a rare glimpse into his surprising career away from the ITV studios.

Known to millions as ‘The Menace’ on the popular quiz show hosted by Bradley Walsh, Darragh, 44, has now revealed that being a quiz master is just one side of his busy life.

During a recent episode of The Chase, host Bradley, 64, welcomed contestants Belinda, Dan, Paul, and Sabine to face the Irish Chaser.

Darragh Ennis’ surprising day job revealed

While taking on contestant Dan, who expressed a passion for stargazing and UFO spotting, a tricky question about science caught everyone's attention.

Bradley asked: "Astrocytes are cells shaped like what? A) planets, B) stars, or C) lightning bolts."

Dan incorrectly guessed planets, while Darragh confidently chose stars, leading him to explain: "Astrocytes are something my team is investigating in the lab."

Bradley Walsh probes further

Clearly intrigued, Bradley asked if Darragh still actively works in the lab alongside his commitments at ITV. Darragh responded: "Oh yeah, I'll be back in on Monday."

Bradley pressed further, asking how Darragh’s colleagues react to his TV fame.

Darragh humorously replied: "Oh, most of them don't watch it. They're nerds, but they're not that kind of nerds. Half of them don't even watch TV."

Life in the laboratory

Fans of the show may not realise that Darragh is actually a professional neuroscientist. He works at the University of Oxford, where he specialises in the study of insect brains.

His research examines how insects process information, aiming to gain insights into complex neural networks. This explains why Darragh often appears so comfortable with science-related questions on the show.

The Chase fans react

Fans on social media were quick to express their surprise and admiration. One viewer tweeted: "Wait, Darragh from The Chase is a neuroscientist? Incredible!"

Another added: "Just found out The Menace is actually a real-life scientist – mind blown!"

Darragh's doube life

Balancing his TV fame with a demanding scientific career is no easy feat, but Darragh seems to take it in his stride. The quiz expert previously shared that he enjoys the contrast between his two worlds.

In an earlier interview, he said: "The science community and The Chase audience don’t overlap that much, so it’s like living two completely separate lives."

Latest Chase showdown

Despite the fascinating insight into Darragh's real job, the game continued with its usual tension.

Belinda successfully banked £6,000, while Dan lost out due to the astrocytes question. Contestant Paul added £3,000, bringing the total to £14,000.

Unfortunately, Sabine was caught by Darragh, leaving the remaining trio to face the final chase. Despite a strong performance, they were ultimately caught by Darragh with just seconds left on the clock.

Why fans love Darragh

Darragh joined The Chase in 2020 and quickly became a fan favourite. His calm, humorous manner and exceptional general knowledge have made him a popular Chaser.

His colleagues, including Paul Sinha and Anne Hegerty, have often praised his impressive intellect and down-to-earth personality.

With The Chase continuing to dominate evening television, Darragh remains committed to his science career. It appears his life away from the ITV studios is every bit as intriguing as the thrilling quiz battles viewers love.

