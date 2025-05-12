Midsomer Murders star Nick Hendrix's new drama away from show with star-studded cast

Midsomer Murders star Nick Hendrix is set to appear in an upcoming drama film with an impressive cast – and it sounds amazing!

The 40-year-old actor, who is best known for playing DS Jamie Winter in ITV's beloved crime drama, will share the screen with Isabel May, the star of Yellowstone spin-off 1883, and The Jetty actor Archie Renaux in the new movie.

The romantic dramedy, which comes from writer-directors Colin Krisel and James Krisel, sees commitment-phobe Jack (played by Riverdale's KJ Apa) find himself caught in a love triangle when he starts dating Jillian (May), unaware that his best friend Johnny (Renaux) also has feelings for her.

Intrigued? Here's all we know.

What is Falling about?

According to a synopsis from Deadline, the film follows Jack, a "quick-witted, charming, and avoidant, finally risks opening his heart when he starts dating Jillian; what he never expected was that his best friend Johnny would fall for her too."

Isabel May stars in the film

While little is known about Nick's character, Wheels, we do know that he stars alongside Emma Laird (The Brutalist), Sophie Simnett (Daybreak, Endeavour), and Alex Jarrett (Les Misérables), according to IMDb.

A spokesperson for production company Gulfstream Pictures told Deadline in July last year: "We are very excited to work with this exceptional cast, including Archie, whom we’ve worked with twice before, and Isabel, Emma and Alex, who bring an incredible energy to the project. We can’t wait to bring this amazing story to audiences around the world."

© Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC The Jetty's Archie Renaux plays Johnny

When will Falling be released?

A release date has yet to be announced. But stay tuned, we'll keep you posted.

Nick's other TV roles

Before landing a starring role on Midsomer Murders, Nick apeared in a number of other major TV dramas, including Call the Midwife, The Crown, Foyle's War and Marcella.

© ITV Nick Hendrix is best known for playing DS Jamie Winter in Midsomer Murders

His big screen credits include the 2015 historical drama Suffragette, which starred Carey Mulligan, and the gangster drama Legend, in which Tom Hardy played both Kray twins, Ronnie and Reggie.

What has Nick said about his future on Midsomer Murders?

When quizzed about his future on the ITV drama, Nick said that while he sees "very few negatives", he hasn't ruled out leaving the drama.

© Mark Bourdillon Nick joined the show in 2016

"I think as ever, I would always say never say never and what I would say is that there are so few negatives to doing it that it would be a really hard job to turn down," he told Express.co.uk in 2020.

"I'd like to think that I've done enough well now that they will always want me to be in it. So I can't imagine that I would say outright that I'd do it for the next ten years because that's not my career aspirations," he explained, adding that he and co-star Neil Dudgeon, who plays DCI John Barnaby, have "a good vibe" and viewers favour "consistency" over changes to the cast.