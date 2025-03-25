Midsomer Murders gets major update for season 25 - details

Calling all Midsomer Murders fans! Production on the show's historic 25th season is underway.

The hit ITV drama, which has been on air for almost 30 years, will return with four feature-length episodes.

© ITV Filming for series 25 is underway

Leading star Neil Dudgeon will reprise his role as DCI John Barnaby, alongside Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter, Annette Badland as pathologist Dr. Fleur Perkins and Fiona Dolman as Barnaby's wife, Sarah.

Upon the completion of season 25, Midsomer Murders will reach an episode count of 144, surpassing the number of instalments produced by detective classics such as Poirot, Vera and Columbo.

© ITV The show will reach an episode count of 144 with series 25

Neil, who has starred on the show since 2011, shared his excitement about filming the new season. "It's fantastic to be filming 'Midsomer' again," he told Variety.

"The scripts are all great, full of intrigue and mystery, so I'm very excited for you to see them," he continued. "Our writers, who seem so normal, have come up with yet more extraordinary ways for the residents of 'Midsomer' to despatch their neighbors, which is fun and slightly worrying; I work with these people! And, of course, the cast and crew are all back together, and it's great to see everyone and hear all the news and gossip. It's just like living in a village in Midsomer!

© ITV Neil Dudgeon will reprise his role as DCI John Barnaby, alongside Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter and Annette Badland as pathologist Dr. Fleur Perkins

"I hope you all love them when they are finished," he added.

Neil previously revealed that filming would begin in March. "We've had a year off this year. We didn't film this year, but last year. But we are filming again this year. We're filming four new stories from March this year," he told RadioTimes.com.

© Mark Bourdillon The show has been on air for almost 30 years

The 64-year-old actor also spoke about his future on the show, confirming he has no plans to step down from his role anytime soon. "No, I assume that at some point I'll get the hook," he explained, adding that he will "keep going to work until I get the hook".

WATCH: Neil Dudgeon addresses Midsomer Murders exit rumours

Filming on season 25 comes a month after the stage show adaptation was announced. The pilot episode, titled 'Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift', which is based on the book by Caroline Graham, is being adapted for the stage in an upcoming theatre tour.

© ITV Neil has no plans to step down from his role

It will open at Richmond Theatre on 24 October and will run through to April 2026.

It follows the franchise's first podcast launched last year, hosted by Nicki Chapman, and an interactive novel.

Midsomer Murders is available to watch on ITVX.