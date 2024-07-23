Nick Hendrix's famous family: from actress wife to TV star uncle

Nick Hendrix is back on our screens as DS Jamie Winter in ITV's beloved crime drama, Midsomer Murders, which returned with its 23rd season earlier this year.

The actor stars opposite Neil Dudgeon on the show, which follows DCI John Barnaby and his sidekick Jamie as they solve mysterious crimes in the idyllic Midsomer county.

While Nick, 39, is well-known thanks to his role in the series, as well as his parts in The Crown and Black Mirror, did you know that he's not the only famous face in his family? Keep reading to find out about his actress wife and TV journalist uncle…

Nick's actress wife Jessica Ellerby

Since 2017, Nick has been married to actress Jessica Ellerby, who's known for her roles in Netflix sitcom Lovesick, ITV's comedy series Benidorm on ITV, and the superhero series, Pennyworth.

Jessica, 38, who works as a yoga instructor when she's not acting, has also appeared in episodes of Grace, Inside No.9 and Endeavour.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Nick is married to actress Jessica Ellerby

The actress will be a familiar face to Midsomer Murder fans as she previously guest-starred in the show. Back in 2021, Jessica played Nick's on-screen ex-girlfriend, Caitlin.

On welcoming his wife onto the drama's set, Nick previously told the show: "It's something I've wanted her to be part of for a while but obviously it's not the nepotistic world that people think it is where you just go, 'I demand my wife be in the show,' because that's not how it works and our casting director has far more integrity than that. There came a part that was right for her."

© ITV Jessica Ellerby as Caitlin in Midsomer Murders

Expanding on his wife's role on the show, the actor continued: "She plays my ex-girlfriend who broke my heart, so it's a negative storyline in some ways, which I find much easier. I think I would have found it really cringe-worthy if I had to be terribly in love with her or fancy her.

"Obviously, I do love her very much but it was much more fun to play against how I feel about her," he added.

Nick went on to praise his wife's performance in the episode. "It sounds sentimental but I was very proud of her, it was nice to see," he said, adding that his wife's show debut marked the first time they've ever worked together.

© Photographer - Diego Lopez Calvi Jessica in Sky comedy drama, Living the Dream

"So it was nice watching her getting on with her job and do it really well," he continued. "Everyone thought she was brilliant and she was brilliant. The scenes that I've seen, she's very wonderful and much better than me, which is quite annoying," joked the star.

Nick's famous uncle Alastair Stewart

It may surprise fans to learn that Nick's uncle is ITN newscaster Alastair Stewart. The former journalist is best known for presenting ITV News, a role he held for 35 years until January 2020.

© ITV/Shutterstock Nick's uncle is former ITV newsreader Alastair Stewart

Opening up about his relationship with Alastair back in 2016, Nick revealed that the broadcaster has been supportive of his career over the years.

"His reaction was very positive," he told the Daily Mail. "He's followed my career with curiosity. We're not in the same world, but there are rough parallels. He was very pleased and happy for me."