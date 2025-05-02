Why did Manjinder Virk leave Midsomer Murders and where is she now?

Manjinder Virk became the first British Asian actor to star as a series regular on Midsomer Murders when she joined the cast in 2016. The actress played pathologist Dr Kam Karimore, starring alongside Neil Dudgeon's DCI John Barnaby and two of his sidekicks, Gwilym Lee's DS Charlie Nelson and Nick Hendrix's DS Jamie Winter, during her two-year stint on the drama.

But why did she leave the show, and what has the actress starred in since?

Why did Manjinder Virk leave Midsomer Murders?

Manjinder hasn't addressed the reason for her departure from the show. However, ahead of her final episode, the actress said that she's always "looking forward" to her next project.

Speaking to EasternEye ahead of her exit, Manjinder shared: "I feel lucky to have played such a range of characters and be challenged as an artist/actor, but I do feel I am continuously searching and looking forward to the next project and challenge."

On joining Midsomer Murders as pathologist Dr Kam Karimore, Manjinder admitted it was a "daunting" experience.

© ITV/Mark Bourdillon Manjinder Virk starred on Midsomer Murders for two years

"It was a little daunting coming into such a well-loved show, but the cast, especially Neil Dudgeon, Gwilym Lee and Fiona Dolman, helped me fit in and feel like part of the family," she said.

Praising the show's creative team, the actress continued: "Kam was a great character to play– smart, not intimidated, but slightly torn with looking for love and staying professional. I have a lot of admiration for the writers as they create two-hour standalone murder mysteries that are always inventive, original, often bizarre and funny."

After leaving the show, Manjinder went on to appear in the sitcom Bad Move, which starred Kerry Godliman and aired on ITV in 2017.

Where is Manjinder Virk now?

Fans may recognise Manjinder for her recent appearance in the BBC's crime drama, Virdee, in which she played Mandip Virdee. She also landed a role in season eight of the BBC drama Shetland, and in the 2022 thriller series starring Patrick Dempsey, Devils.

© Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Manjinder has since appeared in a number of other dramas, including Virdee and Shetland

She's not just an actor, though. Last year, Manjinder directed four episodes of ITV's popular soap, Emmerdale.

Which other stars have left Midsomer Murders?

Midsomer Murders has been on our screens for over 25 years, so it's hardly surprising that various actors have come and gone.

© ITV Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix currently star in the series

John Nettles starred on the show as lead detective DCI Tom Barnaby from the first episode until 2011. Jane Wymark, who played Tom's wife Joyce, also left the show at that time, alongside Laura Howard, who played their daughter, Cully.

Other stars who left their roles on the show include Daniel Casey, who played DS Gavin Troy, Jason Hughes, who portrayed DS Benjamin Jones, and Gwilym Lee – aka DS Charlie Nelson.

Midsomer Murders is available to stream on ITVX.