John Nettles reacts as new Midsomer Murders spin-off casts original co-star as DCI Tom Barnaby

Midsomer Murders star Daniel Casey has joined the upcoming spin-off stage tour. The actor, who played Sergeant Troy in the ITV show from 1997 to 2008, has been cast in the lead role of DCI Tom Barnaby, who was portrayed by John Nettles in the TV series.

Based on the popular drama and the book by author Caroline Graham, the play, Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift, will embark on a tour across the UK later this year.

Sharing his reaction to the news, John said in a statement: "How wonderful that the original tale of murder and intrigue in Midsomer will be solved by Daniel, in this new stage version of Badger's Drift.

"Daniel brought the young Troy to life so brilliantly in the original TV pilot of the book and I'm delighted that he gets to lead the investigation in this theatre adaption," continued the 81-year-old, adding: "He has a fabulous track record in his stage work – and had a marvellous DCI to teach him the detecting ropes, back in the day!"

On landing the lead role in the production, Daniel said: "I never expected to revisit the world of Midsomer, with its weird and wonderful characters and all their dark, twisted secrets. So to be asked to play the iconic role of Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby in this new stage adaptation of The Killings at Badger's Drift was a real surprise.

He continued: "Workshopping the play, you realise the characters have an inherent theatricality, which is perfect to bring to the stage."

On stepping into John's shoes, Daniel concluded: "It has brought back some wonderful memories of such a happy time in my career playing Sergeant Troy and the fantastic time I had working with the amazing John Nettles and to be stepping into his shoes as Barnaby is both a little daunting and incredibly exciting.”

What to expect from the Midsomer Murders stage tour

The tour will open at Richmond Theatre on 24 October and will run through to April 2026.

In 2026, the show will travel to venues in Truro, Guildford, Brighton, Blackpool, Glasgow, Nottingham, Birmingham, Norwich, Derby and Leicester.

So, what is the show about?

The synopsis for the show reads: "When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger's Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

"With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences."