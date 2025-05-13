'70s TV star spotted decades after starring on beloved show — inside her life now

It's been over four decades since the historical drama The Waltons went off the air in 1981.

The historical drama was set in a mountainous region of rural Virginia, centering around one family's economic hardships, trials and tribulations during the Great Depression era of the 1930s and World War II during the '40s.

Despite its bleak setting, the show was beloved for its heartwarming view of small town life and familial relationships, and starred a large ensemble cast.

© Alamy Stock Photo The cast of "The Waltons"

The youngest among them was Kami Cotler, the littlest of the seven Walton children, who played Elizabeth Walton in the TV special the show was based on, The Homecoming: A Christmas Story, the entirety of the main show, and its many associated films.

© BACKGRID Latest Sighting Now 59, the actress was spotted on an outing most recently in Los Angeles with her husband, all grown up although with many of Elizabeth's trademarks, particularly her hair. The star carried around a pair of bags while wearing a black zip-up jacket with a blue and white striped skirt, with her long, bright red hair peeking out from under her white bucket hat.

© Getty Images Kami's career Kami made her acting debut in The Homecoming in 1971 at the age of just six years old, following that up with her turn as the baby Walton for nine seasons. During that time, in 1972, she was also one of the stars of the short-lived 1972 sitcom Me and the Chimp. After concluding her stint on the long-running CBS show, growing up with her six other on-screen siblings, she reduced her work as an actress, heading off to college instead.

© Getty Images Her TV career since Kami graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in social sciences. While her acting credits grew between that time to the present day, her only appearances have been in Walton related content, including various TV movies from 1980-1997. Her most recent on-screen appearance was in 2010's A Walton's Family Reunion, in which she and other surviving cast members joined creator Earl Hamner Jr. to reminisce over the show nearly 40 years after its conclusion and look back on its legacy.

© Getty Images Switching paths In the '90s, Kami moved to Nelson County, Virginia and established a prominent career for herself as an educator. She moved to Lawndale, California in 2001 and began teaching 9th grade at Environmental Charter High School. She worked as a co-director of the Ocean Charter School in 2007, when she started her own educational consulting business. Her other roles include being the founding Principal of Environmental Charter Middle School and as a former board member of the American Montessori Society.