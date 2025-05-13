Skip to main contentSkip to footer
'70s TV star spotted decades after starring on beloved show — inside her life now
Subscribe
'70s TV star spotted decades after starring on beloved show — inside her life now
The cast of the hit television series 'The Waltons' poses for a promotional photo, 1972. L-R: (back row) Michael Learned, Richard Thomas and Ralph Waite; (center row) Jon Walmsley, Ellen Corby, Will Geer, Kami Cotler and David W. Harper; (bottom row) Judy Norton Taylor, Eric Scott and Elizabeth McDonough© Getty Images

'70s TV star spotted decades after starring on beloved show — inside her life now

The actress, now 59, starred on the popular drama The Waltons

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's been over four decades since the historical drama The Waltons went off the air in 1981.

The historical drama was set in a mountainous region of rural Virginia, centering around one family's economic hardships, trials and tribulations during the Great Depression era of the 1930s and World War II during the '40s.

Despite its bleak setting, the show was beloved for its heartwarming view of small town life and familial relationships, and starred a large ensemble cast.

LEARNED,THOMAS,WALMSLEY,NORTON-TAYLOR,MCDONOUGH,COTLER,GEER,CORBY, THE WALTONS, 1980© Alamy Stock Photo
The cast of "The Waltons"

The youngest among them was Kami Cotler, the littlest of the seven Walton children, who played Elizabeth Walton in the TV special the show was based on, The Homecoming: A Christmas Story, the entirety of the main show, and its many associated films.

Kami Cotler, who famously portrayed Elizabeth Walton in over 200 episodes of "The Waltons", was seen out in Los Angeles with her husband Kim Howard, marking a rare public appearance decades after the beloved show. **SHOT ON 05/08/25**© BACKGRID

Latest Sighting

Now 59, the actress was spotted on an outing most recently in Los Angeles with her husband, all grown up although with many of Elizabeth's trademarks, particularly her hair.

The star carried around a pair of bags while wearing a black zip-up jacket with a blue and white striped skirt, with her long, bright red hair peeking out from under her white bucket hat.

Virginia Gregg as Ada Corley and Kami Cotler as Elizabeth Walton in the episode 'The Ordeal', in the CBS television series "The Waltons," December 1, 1977© Getty Images

Kami's career

Kami made her acting debut in The Homecoming in 1971 at the age of just six years old, following that up with her turn as the baby Walton for nine seasons. During that time, in 1972, she was also one of the stars of the short-lived 1972 sitcom Me and the Chimp.

After concluding her stint on the long-running CBS show, growing up with her six other on-screen siblings, she reduced her work as an actress, heading off to college instead.

Cast members from 'The Waltons' Lee Purcell, David W. Harper, Jon Walmsley, Kami Cotler, Michael Learned, Ralph Waite, Mary McDonough, Eric Scott, Judy Norton and Cissy Wellman attend the signing of Mary McDonough's book 'Lessons From the Mountain: What I Learned From Erin Walton' at Book Soup on April 16, 2011 in West Hollywood, California© Getty Images

Her TV career since

Kami graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in social sciences. While her acting credits grew between that time to the present day, her only appearances have been in Walton related content, including various TV movies from 1980-1997. 

Her most recent on-screen appearance was in 2010's A Walton's Family Reunion, in which she and other surviving cast members joined creator Earl Hamner Jr. to reminisce over the show nearly 40 years after its conclusion and look back on its legacy.

Kami Cotler attends Day 1 of the Chiller Theatre Expo at Sheraton Parsippany Hotel on October 24, 2014 in Parsippany, New Jersey.© Getty Images

Switching paths

In the '90s, Kami moved to Nelson County, Virginia and established a prominent career for herself as an educator. She moved to Lawndale, California in 2001 and began teaching 9th grade at Environmental Charter High School.

She worked as a co-director of the Ocean Charter School in 2007, when she started her own educational consulting business. Her other roles include being the founding Principal of Environmental Charter Middle School and as a former board member of the American Montessori Society.

Kami Cotler and her husband Kim Howard pose for a photo in a hot air balloon, shared on Facebook© Facebook

Kami's personal life

Kami remains extremely active on social media, particularly on Facebook. She frequently shares insight into filming The Waltons through the '70s, including photos from the set, behind-the-scenes details, tribute to other cast members, and appearances at conventions and panels galore. She remains close with many of the show's other stars.

As for her personal life, Kami refrains from sharing many details. She is married to Kim Howard and they share two children, a son (about 28) and a daughter (about 25). 

Kami wrote about them on a Facebook post in 2023: "I don't share too much about them because they like their privacy. They are both interested in science, not acting, though their elementary school did plays every year and I think they were both very good."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More