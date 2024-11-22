Nicole Kidman reveals the special tattoo Keith Urban dedicated to her

Nicole Kidman made a surprising revelation about the special connection between her husband Keith Urban's tattoo collection and her upcoming erotic thriller, Babygirl.

The actress told W Magazine on Tuesday that the country superstar actually has "Babygirl" tattooed on the back of his neck in a homage to his wife, which he had inked long before she landed the role.

"Keith's not allowed to call anyone else Babygirl," Nicole joked to the publication. "But now, because of the film, it's taken on a different meaning. So he's like, 'No, I still have total rights over Babygirl!'"

Babygirl trailer stars Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson

"I don't know if Halina [Reijn, the film's director] knows [about Keith's tattoo], but it's all part of this sprinkling of fairy dust that happens!" she said.

Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006 and share daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

In the new film, she stars as Romy, a CEO who becomes romantically entangled with her younger intern.

© Getty Images Nicole revealed that Keith has a "Babygirl" tattoo on the back of his neck

Nicole opened up about taking on the role, with fans drawing parallels to her turn in Stanley Kubrick's 1999 thriller Eyes Wide Shut thanks to its steamy nature.

"Playing this character didn't scare me at all," she said. "It captivated me. It pulled me in. I wanted to make sure that I fulfilled Halina's vision."

"But on the first day, I started to go, 'This is going to be very exposing.' And there were different points when it was like, 'I don't want to be looked at, touched in any way anymore. No more, no more, no more.'"

© NBC The ink is covered by his hair and is one of many tattoos

She continued: "It is very much a woman's story. But I learned early on that a film is actually not about me — it is really about a vision, and how do you go and capture that vision?"

The 57-year-old has had a stellar year after starring in no less than six projects, including Lioness, Spellbound, The Perfect Couple, A Family Affair, Expats, and, of course, Babygirl.

Nicole explained that she had been working so hard because she saw an opportunity to lift others in the industry up with her star power, as she told Variety.

© Stewart Cook Nicole with Babygirl director Halina Reijn and her co-star Harris Dickinson

"There are so many opportunities in terms of being able to be of service to the people who are coming up, and using what I have and can do for people like Halina [Reijn]," she said.

"It's very hard for me to go, 'Okay, I'm just going to take care of myself', because I'm so much about taking care of other people. I'm thinking, 'I can create more work for people. I can create jobs for people.'"

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The couple share daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13

This isn't the only reason for her jam-packed schedule: "Also, I love it," she gushed. "I have the passion. I've just got to take care of my body. I wish I had superpowers because I would love to be everywhere."

She added, "This is what I dreamed of since I was a little girl. I love what I do so I'm going to just give it my all, and then I don't go out. I go home to be with my family. We do things together. I'm not going out to nightclubs."