Leonardo DiCaprio left close to tears as he recalls the moment his life 'changed forever'

Leonardo DiCaprio was met with rapturous applause when he stepped on stage at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday May 13, where he found himself close to tears as he gave a moving speech for a close friend and mentor.

In front of an audience was filled with A-Listers from around the globe, Leo confessed that without Robert De Niro's guidance, his life would look incredibly different.

© AFP via Getty Images Robert De Niro receives the Honorary Palme d'Or from Leonardo

Presenting Robert with the Lifetime Achievement award, Leo recalled how Robert “changed his life forever” when he chose him for a role when he was just a teen.

“The audition process was a tough one,” Leo confessed, speaking of 1993's This Boy's Life.

Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from This Boy's Life

“There was lots of competition, none of us knew we would get the part. And at 15 or 16-years-old, I did the only thing I couldn't think to stand out. I screamed at him at the top of my lungs. The room burst into laughter," he shared.

“Later that day, the story goes, Bob was getting on his plane with the producer, Art Linson asked, ‘Who do you want to play the part?’ And in classic De Niro fashon, he replied, 'Second kid from the last.' Luckily, that second kid was me. And that moment changed my life forever. It started my entire career in the world of cinema.”

© AFP via Getty Images Leonardo and Robert have been friends for decades

Not just a one time thing

According to Leonardo, this wasn’t the only time Robert influenced his career.

He continued: “It happened again when Bob told Martin Scorsese: ‘I just did this film with this kid, maybe you should get to working with him.' Which led to some of the most important collaborations of my life.”

© Corbis via Getty Images Robert was also visibly emotional

Special bond

Although Leo joked that Robert might, if he’s lucky, give him a smirk out of affection when accepting the award, the acting legend superseded his expectations and greeted him on stage with a big hug and a kiss, and looked visibly emotional.

© AFP via Getty Images Robert gave Leonardo more than just a smirk

Robert said affectionately: “Thanks kiddo” whilst applause rang throughout the Grand Theatre Lumiere.