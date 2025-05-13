Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Halle Berry forced to make last minute outfit change after controversial new Cannes rules
Subscribe
Halle Berry forced to make last minute outfit change after controversial new Cannes rules
Jury Member, Halle Berry attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France.© Getty Images

Halle Berry forced to make last minute outfit change after controversial new Cannes rules

Halle is on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival jury

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Halle Berry was forced to find a last minute replacement for her big moment at the Cannes Film Festival moment after the organizers rushed through a new set of fashion restrictions.

"I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train's too big," Halle told reporters, revealing she had to make a "pivot".

US actress and member of the jury of the 78th cannes film festival Halle Berry arrives on stage during the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film "Partir un Jour" (Bye Bye) presented out of competition at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival © AFP via Getty Images

That pivot was a stunning black and white striped trapeze gown with halter neck detailing by Jacquemus which she premiered on the croisette on Tuesday May 13.

Jury Member Halle Berry attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals© WireImage

The back of the gown featured a waist-high bustle.

Carlos Reygadas, Payal Kapadia, guest, Jeremy Strong, Juliette Binoche, Alba Rohrwacher, Leila Slimani, Halle Berry and Hong Sang-soo attend the Opening Ceremony screening during The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival © Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Halle is on the jury for this year's festival alongside Succession's Jeremy Strong, director Payal Kapadia, South Korean filmmaker Hong Sangsoo, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leïla Slimani, Congolese documentarist Dieudo Hamadi and Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas.

Juliette Binoche is overseeing the jury as president, and the group made their debut on the croisette at the Opening Ceremony screening of Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day).

Leila Slimani, Halle Berry and Hong Sang-soo attend the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening© Getty Images

Fashion on the red carpet at Cannes has often been provocative and at times featured nudity, and the festival decided to make the rules "explicit' this year.

"This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect. The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law,” read the new instructions from the festival.

Halle Berry attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France© Corbis via Getty Images

The organizer said they reserve "the right to deny access to individuals whose attire could obstruct the movement of other guests or complicate seating arrangements in the screening rooms".

That includes long trains and detailing on the outfits that would obstruct the view of the screen.

Media Image© Getty Images

The official dress code reads: "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules."

Media Image© PA Images via Getty Images

However, some of the guests took the new dress code with a pinch of salt, with both Julia Garner and Alessandra Ambrosio risking sheer materials and oversized sleeves.

Julia Garner attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© WireImage

Julia gave major goth glam vibes in a ruched long-sleeved black dress  in a semi-sheer chiffon featuring a subtle train while Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio opted for a radiant green gown by Zuhair Murad's Spring 25 couture collection with large fur sleeves.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more
Best dressed stars in May 2025
GalleryBest dressed stars in May 2025
After the sartorial spectacle of the Met Gala, May is shaping up to be an impeccable month of celebrity style - see the best photos

Read More