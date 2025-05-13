Halle Berry forced to make last minute outfit change after controversial new Cannes rules

Halle Berry was forced to find a last minute replacement for her big moment at the Cannes Film Festival moment after the organizers rushed through a new set of fashion restrictions.

"I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train's too big," Halle told reporters, revealing she had to make a "pivot".

© AFP via Getty Images That pivot was a stunning black and white striped trapeze gown with halter neck detailing by Jacquemus which she premiered on the croisette on Tuesday May 13.

© WireImage The back of the gown featured a waist-high bustle.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage Halle is on the jury for this year's festival alongside Succession's Jeremy Strong, director Payal Kapadia, South Korean filmmaker Hong Sangsoo, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leïla Slimani, Congolese documentarist Dieudo Hamadi and Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas. Juliette Binoche is overseeing the jury as president, and the group made their debut on the croisette at the Opening Ceremony screening of Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day).

© Getty Images Fashion on the red carpet at Cannes has often been provocative and at times featured nudity, and the festival decided to make the rules "explicit' this year. "This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect. The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law,” read the new instructions from the festival.

© Corbis via Getty Images The organizer said they reserve "the right to deny access to individuals whose attire could obstruct the movement of other guests or complicate seating arrangements in the screening rooms". That includes long trains and detailing on the outfits that would obstruct the view of the screen.

© Getty Images The official dress code reads: "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules."



© PA Images via Getty Images However, some of the guests took the new dress code with a pinch of salt, with both Julia Garner and Alessandra Ambrosio risking sheer materials and oversized sleeves.