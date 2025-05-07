Beloved and 'addictive' TV drama to 'finally' return - and fans are ecstatic

Apple TV+'s beloved comedy drama, Trying, has been renewed for a fifth season – and fans are over the moon.

The acclaimed series, which has been hailed as "addictive", stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as couple Nikki and Jason on their journey to parenthood and life as adoptive parents.

While details about the upcoming series have been kept under wraps, we do know that season five finds Nikki and Jason dealing with the consequences of Princess and Tyler's biological mother, Kat (Charlotte Riley), turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life.

The series, which is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, also stars Darren Boyd (The Outlaws) as Scott, Sian Brooke (Blue Lights) as Karen, Scarlett Rayner (Sexy Beast) as Princess and Cooper Turner as Tyler.

© Apple TV+ Esther Smith and Rafe Spall star in Trying

What are fans saying about the news?

It's safe to say that fans couldn't be happier about the show's return. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "I'm so happy! Oh my gosh!!" while another penned: "FINALLY FINALLY FINALLY."

A third viewer also shared their excitement, adding: "Great show! Glad to hear it’s returning."

Esther and Rafe on their on-screen chemistry

In an exclusive chat with HELLO! ahead of season four's release in May last year, leading stars Esther and Rafe, who are a couple on and off-screen, revealed what makes their characters so perfect for each other.

Rafe said: "They really like each other and I think that's quite aspirational. They're a couple that when you watch them, you go, 'Ah, that'd be nice' and that's really lovely.

© Apple TV+ The comedy-drama follows Nikki and Jason on their journey to parenthood

"But also, they're quite real," continued the actor. "It's not like they always get on, they do have fallouts and disagreements, but they're quite good at dealing with them, which I think is quite hopeful for an audience to watch."

On how their relationship changed following season four's time jump and being parents to older children, Esther added: "I think what gets them through is their sense of humour with each other. They have fun together, but it's definitely changed their dynamic in the house because there's essentially four grown-ups living there now."

When will Trying season five be released?

Apple TV+ has yet to announce a release date for season five, but considering the show has only just been renewed, fans could be waiting a little while yet.

Fans love the "addictive" and "poignant" series

But don't worry, we'll keep you updated!

Seasons one to four of Trying are available to stream on Apple TV+.