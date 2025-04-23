TV viewers 'hooked' after two episodes of 'genius' new drama series

TV fans are loving Apple TV+'s new comedy drama, Government Cheese, with one fan hailing the series as "pure genius" while another was "hooked" after the first two episodes.

David Oyelowo (Selma, Silo), leads the cast as Hampton Chambers who returns to his home town in the San Fernando valley, California after being released from prison. But his attempts to reunite with his wife and sons and to launch his new invention, a self-sharpening power drill, don't exactly go to plan.

Fans have been full of praise for the series on social media, with one person writing: "Y'all watched #GovernmentCheese yet? First two eps hooked me!" while another described the show as "pure genius and brilliant".

© Apple TV+ David Oyelowo stars in Government Cheese

A third viewer penned: "Watching #governmentcheese on #appletv, it's so good," while another added: "Coen Brothers style dramedy about hustle and the American dream? I'm in."

Fans also applauded leading star David's performance, with one person hailing his turn as Hampton Chambers as "stunning", while another wrote: "Loved the premiere of the first two episodes of #GovernmentCheese! David Oyelowo and the rest of the cast did such a great job."

What is Government Cheese about?

Described as a "surrealist family comedy", the ten-part series is set in 1969 San Fernando Valley and follows the Chambers, a "quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world".

© Apple TV+ The ten-part series is airing on Apple TV+

The synopsis continues: "When Hampton Chambers (David Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn't go quite as he'd planned.

"During his absence, Hampton's wife Astoria (Simone Missick) and sons Einstein (Evan Ellison) and Harrison (Jahi Di' Allo Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton's return spins their world into chaos."

Who stars in Government Cheese?

David Oyelowo leads the cast as Hampton Chambers, alongside Simone Missick (Iron Fist, All Rise) as Astoria Chambers.

Jahi Di'Allo Winston (The Resident, We Have a Ghost) and Evan Ellison play their sons, Harrison and Einstein, respectively. Meanwhile, Bokeem Woodbine (Ripley, Ghostbusters: Afterlife) portrays Hampton's old friend, Bootsy.

© Apple TV+ The comedy-drama is set in 1969 in the San Fernando Valley

Other cast members include Jeremy Bobb, Louis Cancelmi, Julien Heron, Djilali Rez-Kallah, Louis Ferreira, Thomas Beaudoin, Kyle Mac, John Ortiz and Adam Beach.

Government Cheese episode release schedule

The first four episodes were released on Apple TV+ on 16 April, with the remaining episodes released weekly on Wednesdays. The tenth and final episode will be available to stream on May 28, 2025.

WATCH: The trailer for Apple TV+ series, Government Cheese

Government Cheese is available to stream on Apple TV+.