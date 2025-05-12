Amanda Owen shares 'reality' of her 9 children's behaviour at Yorkshire home 

One thing Amanda Owen's fans love about her is how brutally honest she is about the "realities" of raising nine children, running a farm with plenty of livestock, and keeping on top of a mammoth renovation job.

The Our Yorkshire Farm presenter is often taking to her social media page to share what happens when the Channel 5 cameras stop rolling, and her candour is always met with praise.

Most recently, the 'Yorkshire Shepherdess' gave a shout-out to her children to express her pride at how they handle being a part of the huge construction project taking place at Ravenseat, despite, at times, "arguing and fighting" with each other, something which many parents will relate to.

© Instagram Amanda Owen shared the realities of how her kids get on when the cameras aren't rolling

Amanda Owen reveals truth about what it's like raising 9 kids in a busy home

While sharing a series of photos on site at 'Anty Johns' – the derelict farmhouse they're renovating – showing her large brood wearing hardhats, enjoying snacks and getting involved with the hard graft, Amanda wrote: "Time for a shout out to this lot, the ones are that are definitely not behind the scenes."

© Instagram The 'Our Farm Next Door' presenter's children often feature on the popular TV show

She added: "They will be oblivious to this post, but any proclamation at just exactly how proud I am of them all will not even figure as they already know. They wave, smile and chat to unknowns, exude energy, positivity, raw honesty, give away time, eggs and bunches of rhubarb. Sometimes."

Amanda continued: "They also argue, bicker, fight, swear and skive in no particular order. I do too. That is reality. You've just got to keep going."

© Instagram The 'Yorkshire Shepherdess' is a mother to nine children she shares with her ex-husband, Clive Owen

Amanda and her ex-husband Clive, the father of her nine children, have been documenting the journey to transform Anty John's on their show, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids, in which they've shared with viewers the highs and lows and realities of such a gruelling job.

"We wanted a non-scripted, no scene set up, accurate portrayal of the realities of farming, families, friends, complete with the flare-ups, feuds and [expletive] ups!"

One fan reacted to the post by saying: "This, quite honestly, is what I want to see. It's so unusual in this wicked world. Children are controlled by our measures to keep them safe. You have the chance to set each other free, for a time."

Another agreed: "And that's reality. The good, the bad & the ugly, that's also one of the things that is so loved about you all xx."

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive Owen Photographed at Anty Johns Farm

Amanda Owen's rules for 9 kids at Ravenseat Farm

Amanda is keen to get her children involved in the running of the farm so that they grow up in an environment where they're used to honest, hard work.

With that, she also has some strict rules that her little ones follow.

© Instagram The family are busy converting 'Anty John's' Farmhouse in Yorkshire

In the show, she said to the camera: "There's no TV on, there's no computer games, they are all doing stuff. In fact, most of the time I don't even know where I have 'em."

Her older children have started following in Amanda and Clive's footsteps. One of their sons, Reuban, has started working on the farm full-time, and even fronted his own six-part Channel 5 series called Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales.