Amanda Owen's 'huge undertaking' at family home shared with ex-husband Clive

Amanda Owen and her ex-husband Clive Owen appear to be putting their differences aside for the sake of their mammoth renovation work at their Ravenseat Farm in Yorkshire, which Amanda has branded a "huge undertaking".

The TV personality, also known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, took to her social media to share a series of photos of her family, including her former partner, and shared a heartfelt thanks to those who had been instrumental in making their dream renovation a reality.

Amanda and co. have been working tirelessly on a derelict farmhouse, Anty John's, which is just a stone's throw away from their family home, Ravenseat, in the Yorkshire Dales.

© Instagram Amanda and Clive with four of their children as they continue to work on Anty John's, a derelict farmhouse on their farm they're transforming completely

Writing in the caption on Instagram, Amanda took to the opportunity to give a shout-out to the team. "Just a few good folk who are involved in the huge undertaking that is the renovation and build of the farmhouse," she began.

"I can't tell you how much their specialist skills, expertise and knowledge are valued. Their enthusiasm and tenacity to keep going whatever problems and issues are thrown at them and to be part of what has to be the loosest of plans."

© Instagram Amanda's family and team of experts have been working hard on the mammoth renovation project

Amanda continued: "All managed by someone (me) who began with only a vague idea and is solely reliant on their advice and input involves a lot of trust in my part and a lot of pressure for them.

"Also to put yourself in the spotlight and under scrutiny is not something to be taken lightly. But yet they have. This whole project could not have happened without them."

© Instagram The Yorkshire Shepherdess has described the project as a 'huge undertaking'

The TV presenters have been documenting the journey to transform Anty John's on their Channel 5 show, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids, in which they've shared with viewers the highs and lows and realities of such a gruelling job.

Safe to say fans and followers of Amanda's social media page were more than impressed. One person summed up the general view beautifully: "Couldn't have a more genuine, down to earth team. From where you all started you can see how much hard work & determination has gone into it.

"Massive respect to all you guys. Big party needed when it’s finally done."

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive Owen continue to work together despite their split

Amanda and Clive Owen's huge project at Ravenseat Farm

Anty John's has been a labour of love for the pair who, despite splitting in 2023, have continued to co-parent their nine children and co-run Ravenseat as a team.

The next step in the renovation journey will be shown during season two of the show which premiered last week. Not only are Clive and Amanda and their team of hardworking professionals taking on the mammoth job, but they're also encouraging their children to do what they can.

© Instagram Amanda's children are keen to take on farm work just like their parents

From photos on social media, it's clear that their children relish in getting involved, but Amanda previously told HELLO! that she and Clive wouldn't be passing on the farm without them putting the work in.

"My son Sidney (12) is absolutely hellbent on being a farmer. Miles (16) too, he loves his farming. I just want to be able to facilitate that. [But] I'm not going, 'Here's your farm, get on with it', because that's no lesson learned whatsoever."